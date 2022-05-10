Sanctions Finnish businessman was left without money when a bailout struck a Russian MP at a cosmetics company

The sanctions may also affect parties other than those targeted, says Aki Virtanen, the leading district councilor leading the special implementation.

“We teach our children how to get rich,” said a Moscow-based businessman and politician Alexei Netshaev published in the summer of 2021 wday.ru site in an interview.

No homework is paid for offspring.

“The relationship will then become a market-trade relationship,” Netchayev explained.

She has bought apartments for her two adult children from her previous marriage as a nest egg, but otherwise expects them to make a living on their own.

Netshaev55, has amassed wealth from Faberlic, which he founded in 1997. The company, which engages in online marketing and e-commerce, sells cosmetics, consumer goods and food in more than 40 countries, including Finland.

Faberlic announces that it is the largest direct sales company in Russia. Its turnover in Russia alone has been more than 30 million euros, and according to Nechayev, the network has tens of thousands of sellers around the world.

Nechayev is also an active social actor. He recently formed the New People Party and was elected to the Duma last fall as its representative. According to revenue data for 2020, Nechayev is Russia’s third highest-income MP.

Although Nechayev does not represent the ruling party, Russia, he is president Vladimir Putin a loyal supporter. Among other things, Nechayev is a member of the Central Council of the All-Russian People’s Front, which supports the Russian government and is led by Putin.

On February 22, Nechayev, like other members of the Duma, supported Putin’s proposal for Russia to recognize the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. In the following days, the EU added all 351 members of the Duma to its sanctions list and Russia invaded Ukraine.

To the owner the sanctions quickly drove Faberlic into trouble.

The company itself announced sanctions on its website in early March and denied rumors of the closure.

The company announced that it would increase its own production in Russia, even though it had become more difficult to obtain raw materials and components from abroad. The company also said it would raise prices to prevent a peak in demand and a shortage of products.

The European company registered in Poland has since ceased operations. The company’s accounts and inventories have been closed, and network marketers have stopped working. The carriers have refused to ship Faberlic’s orders.

Most of the company’s products are manufactured outside Russia. For example, cosmetics have come mainly from Italy.

Finland has been a small market for Faberlic, but the political career and sanctions of the company owner are now reflected in a special way here as well.

According to a report by Helsingin Sanomat, Netchayev is one of the people in whose transactions the Finnish Enforcement Agency has intervened.

On May 4, the bailiff imposed a ban on Faberlic and seized the funds in the company’s Finnish bank account.

In practice, this means that a Russian company cannot pay open invoices to four Finnish parties waiting for their money. The authority has suspended these payments.

The amounts are mainly just a few hundred euros and appear to be Faberlic’s network marketers’ fees.

Instead an experienced Russia consultant Tapio Riihisen Manageast is running out of more than € 5,000 from Faberlic. Payment stopped at Nordea Bank.

Riihinen says that his company has had an agreement to represent Faberlic in Finland for a year and a half. Among other things, Manageast has organized the company’s marketing events here.

Riihinen tells HS that he considers the Russian sanctions to be fully justified.

In Faberlic ‘s case, however, they are directed against completely wrongdoers who, prior to the sanctions, were in full business with Faberlec. In Riihinen’s opinion, Faberlic will not be penalized in this way.

“The madness is that the only target of punishment is us who once happened to be legally and officially providing services to a company that has now been sanctioned.”

In the process when sanctions prevent, for example, the Finnish Russian oligarch Boris Rotenberg from selling or making any transactions with their Finnish holdings, the seizure operations also affect persons outside the sanctions list.

Why are Finnish entrepreneurs left without their small receivables?

Leading District Outreach of Special Implementation Aki Virtanen the bailiff does not take a position on individual bailiffs because they are not public matters under the secrecy rules.

However, at a general level, he states that the company’s assets frozen as a result of the sanctions remain, in principle, legally the assets of that company and cannot even be used to pay appropriate invoices.

“This could lead to sanctions for others.”

Is however, there is at least a theoretical possibility that consultant Riihinen will get his money.

Sanctions are enforced in Finland at the request of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry may, on a case-by-case basis, grant an exemption allowing payments to be made from a frozen account.

Riihinen says he intends to write to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs about his seemingly unfair situation.

On the other hand, the actual confiscation order can also be appealed to the district court.

HS did not reach MP Nechayev for an interview.

Helsingin Sanomat The investigation has shown that the bailiff has confiscated a significant amount of various assets in recent months due to EU sanctions on Russia.

Among them is money, several holiday homes, hundreds of train carriages, acetic acid, one island, other land – even rally cars and the former Hartwall Arena shares.

On Monday, May 9, HS newsthat the value of the seizures of Boris Rotenberg alone has risen to more than ten million euros.

Distraint is now reportedly interfering for the first time in the property of a person on the EU list due to the spread of propaganda.

At the end of April, the authority froze two properties, one owned by the editor-in-chief and owner of Moskovsky Komsomolets. Pavel Gusev.

The magazine is the most important afternoon newspaper in Russia.

In its sanctions decision, the EU describes the owner of the afternoon newspaper as a propagandist.

“The newspaper supports the Kremlin’s narrative and actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence,” the explanatory statement said.

Gusev owns adjacent properties in Janakkala with a former spouse totaling 19 hectares. The plots bordering the shore of Lake Kernaalanjärvi have at least one residential building. Today, 73-year-old Gusev married for the fourth time in 2019. He had a long lawsuit with his third wife over the division of the family’s vast fortune. At that time, the Janakkala property was also divided into two parts.

Gusev has close ties to the Russian Ministry of Defense and is a trustee and supporter of President Putin.

The temporary freezing measures are also aimed at two racing cars, which will be stored in the premises of a company specializing in rally driving in Jyväskylä.

In addition to two Ford Fiesta and one Mercedes Benz Sprinter, one trailer in Jyväskylä is subject to temporary measures.

According to the decision of the Enforcement Agency, vehicles may not be handed over to third parties or transferred from the industrial area.

Sanctions earlier Tuesday with news Mightily according to cars belong to the millionaire To Grigori Berezkin.

Bailiff several boats have also been targeted.

HS news On 4 March on the Fotinia boat in Kotka, suspected of belonging to the former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedeville.

On 27 April, the bailiff issued a decision extending Fotinia’s temporary seizure. According to the explanatory memorandum to the decision, the authority has not yet received sufficient evidence of ownership.

Earlier in April, the authority also issued interim seizure orders for four luxury boats kept in Loviisa.

In addition, 86 shares in a housing company are frozen. The shares are used to manage an apartment worth one million euros. The four-room, kitchen and bathroom apartment is 119.4 square meters in size. It is not known who owns the apartment.