Sanctions Finnish authorities seize Putin’s close circle: Seizure seizes millions of euros in industrial oligarch money

The authority confiscated approximately EUR 6 million in cash within one week.

Finland the bailout has gained access in recent weeks to money belonging to the oligarchs and their companies designated on the sanctions list. The bailiff has frozen one of the three-million-dollar and one-three-million-euro receivables en route to the Russian authorities.

The freezes took place around May Day.

Previous major freezes related to Russia sanctions have focused on real estate, stocks, boats and sports cars.

Yesterday, May 11, HS reported how the bribe had cut off the money transfer of the Russian MP’s network marketing company to Finland.

Read more: Finnish businessman was left without money when a bailout struck a Russian MP at a cosmetics company

Helsinki A Russian billionaire is targeted for a $ 3 million freeze Andrei Melnichenko.

The industrial entrepreneur has owned the large fertilizer manufacturer EuroChem Group and the coal company Suek, or the Siberian Coal Energy Company.

Melnichenko rose to the headlines in April, when he was allowed to transfer one of his super-yachts to the Maldives just days after the European Union’s sanctions decision. The ship, known as the Motor Yacht A, sought protection from seizure orders in various countries.

See also United States Ex-Vice President Pence's Chief of Staff Barked at Trump's Advisers: “Snake Oil Traders” Andrei Melnichenko’s Motor Yacht A photographed in front of Monaco in 2017.

European Union Melnichenko justifies his sanctions list on the grounds that he is one of the most influential Russian businessmen.

“He is involved in economic sectors that provide a significant source of revenue for the government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine,” the EU writes in its March sanctions decision.

According to the EU, Melnichenko belongs Vladimir Putin and shall support or take any action that undermines or threatens the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Finland according to a decision made by the bailiff on May 4, the $ 3 million belonging to the Melnichenko companies must be paid immediately into the bailiff’s official account.

The amount includes Melchenko’s receivables from Sappi Finland Operations Oy, a member of the international group, which appears to have made purchases from Melchenko’s companies.

At its Kirkniemi plant in Lohja, Sappi mainly produces high-quality papers for export, which are used in publications and advertising products.

The confiscation order made by the bailiff is valid until further notice.

Second significant oligarchic assets of EUR 3.2 million were frozen on 28 April. According to the decision, the payer, ie a limited company registered in Finland, is prohibited from paying a claim to a person other than the bailiff.

The seizure also covers interest income later on the frozen assets.

Helsingin Sanomat does not know who the sanctioned person will be subject to the freeze.