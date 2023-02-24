Sanctions | Finland’s exports to Russia’s neighbor increased considerably – A large part of the products are subject to Russian sanctions

Finland’s export figures to Central Asia grew visibly, especially at the end of the year. Part of the goods will remain in Russia, says Customs.

Customs according to statistics, the export of goods subject to Russian export sanctions from Finland to countries located in Central Asia literally exploded at the end of last year.

A large part of exports to, for example, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are transported to the countries directly via Russia, which does not violate the current sanctions.

However, it can be concluded from the equation that all the goods hardly end up in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, but some remain in Russia. When it comes to products subject to export sanctions, their arrival in Russia is against EU legislation.

“Yes, that stuff stays in Russia,” says the Statistics Director of Customs Olli-Pekka Penttilä.

Finland belongs to the customs territory of the European Union, but Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan do not. For this reason, according to Penttilä, Customs does not have the opportunity to monitor where the goods ultimately end up.

“Some have actually ended up in these Central Asian countries, not all of it stays in Russia.”

If Customs learns that products subject to sanctions are about to end up in Russia, it must act as an authority. However, it is completely allowed to sell goods to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“Companies that sell goods have their own monitoring obligation to ensure that it does not end up in Russia, but goes to its destination. There are no export sanctions to the countries of Central Asia, so it is perfectly permissible to export these goods through Russia as well.”

Customs is According to Penttilä, presented several additions to the sanctions, which would aim to more strictly prevent evasion of the Russian sanctions.

For example, the transportation of goods covered by Russian sanctions through Russia could be prohibited. According to Penttilä, it would be the easiest and most effective way to reduce the amount of goods ending up in Russia. So far, the proposal has not reached a consensus among the EU countries.

“Logically, the most sensible thing would be to ban the transit of all those goods that are prohibited from being exported to Russia. In that case, the control would be the same in exports to Russia as in transit,” says Penttilä.

More than 90 percent of Finland’s exports to Kazakhstan are transported by road or rail, most of which take the most direct route through Russia. Most of the exports to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan also go by land.

Is not information on how much goods subject to sanctions end up in Russia from Finland. Something can be inferred from the growth of Central Asian exports.

“The export of goods included in Russia’s sanctions list to these countries actually explains the growth of its entire export. If those titles are taken away, frankly speaking, there will be no growth at all,” says Penttilä.

At the end of the year, a lot more electrical machinery and equipment, as well as transport equipment, went to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan than at the beginning of the year.

“70 percent of Central Asia’s exports were goods subject to the EU’s export sanctions against Russia.”

Last year, the export of goods from Finland to Kazakhstan grew by 143 percent from the previous year to 248.5 million euros. Half of all exports were goods subject to EU sanctions against Russia, while in July–December the share was 68 percent.

Exports to Uzbekistan decreased by seven percent in the whole of last year to more than 47 million euros. At the end of the year, however, goods subject to Russian export sanctions were heading to Uzbekistan much more than at the beginning of the year.

Last year, exports to Kyrgyzstan also grew by a whopping 812 percent to almost 29 million euros.

Development- and Minister of Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) will visit Kazakhstan at the end of the week with a group that also visited Uzbekistan earlier this week.

There are a total of more than 40 Finnish business representatives and civil servants. The purpose is to promote mutual relations and the business of Finnish companies in Central Asia.

“It’s a perfectly appropriate export promotion trip. It is good if Finland’s exports to these countries increase. We don’t want to promote such exports, which would end up in Russia,” Tullin Penttilä says.