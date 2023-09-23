According to Alexey Labetskiy, there is no shortage of products and there has been “opening of new commercial possibilities”

Russia’s ambassador to Brasilia, Alexey Labetskiy, said Western sanctions against Moscow over the country’s invasion of Ukraine had failed. According to him, the measures were “illegitimate” and had unexpected effects.

“We are convinced that the unilateral sanctions undertaken by Western countries are illegitimate. And when we talk about the current economic situation in the world, we must take into account that the sanctions against Russia have in fact failed.”he stated in an interview with the newspaper The globe, published this Saturday (September 23, 2023). “We have no shortage of anything. The sanctions opened up new possibilities for Russian businesspeople in the domestic and foreign markets.”

Asked about the meeting of Brazilian presidents, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and from Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Labetskiy responded that Russia respects “sovereign politics” from Brazil, whom he called “strategic partner”.

The heads of states met in New York (USA), on Wednesday (September 20), where they are participating in the UN General Assembly (United Nations). Lula he said have had with Zelensky “a good conversation about the importance of paths to building peace”. The Ukrainian president classified the meeting as “constructive” It is “honest”.

The Russian ambassador called Zelensky and the “regime that was installed in Ukraine” in “almost neo-Nazi”. According to him, Ukrainians are acting against Russia.

“An anti-Russian regime, a regime based, unfortunately, on the values ​​that were propagated by fascist Germany. And what’s more: this regime, which was installed in 2014, proved to be a puppet guided by foreign powers,” he said, adding that Moscow appreciates “all Brazil’s ideas about the possibilities of resolving the conflict” in Ukraine.

“We understand very well the objectives that the Brazilian side and, personally, the president, want to achieve. But the reality is different. Ukrainians themselves have a law prohibiting diplomatic conversations with Russia”, he stated.