Sanctions | Explanation: The transport companies of dual citizens have sprung up in Finland during the Russian sanctions

Sanctions|In the transport industry, there are companies in Finland run by dual Russian citizens, whose turnover has skyrocketed during the sanctions on Russian companies.

27.7. 16:52

Part The number of transport companies with a Russian background operating in Finland has grown significantly since the expansion of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU has mostly prohibited Russian companies from transporting goods in the territory of the Union.

STT investigated the transport companies whose business has collapsed amid EU sanctions and economic sanctions. STT has reviewed the operations of Moroz, PLC Transit Service, Omega-trans and Tornado Logistics in 2021–2023.

According to the regional administrative agencies, the companies have had challenges in Finnish labor protection regulations, and the vast majority of the companies’ responsible persons also have Russian citizenship.

The turnover of Moroz and PLC Transit Service increased significantly in 2022 and 2023 from before. The turnover of the PLC Transit Service company more than doubled in two years. Moroz and Omega-trans have also made a significant profit for their owners. With a turnover of around 15–30 million, they have made a profit of several million.

In the companies examined by STT, the number of cars has increased by a third since 2021.

Every there is at least one person in charge of the company who is a dual citizen of Finland and Russia. Many companies have had Russian employees, and in May of this year, Moroz was looking for drivers for Russia. For Moroz, Finzer manages the workforce. At least as of 2020, it was owned by a dual citizen of Finland and Russia, a woman who is the spouse of the CEO of the Moroz company.

The CEO of Moroz said that he agreed to an interview with STT only for a fee, and STT does not pay for interviews.

PLC Transit Service has, according to the inspection documents of the regional administrative agency, been in a contractual relationship with a staff agency operating in St. Petersburg.

CEO of a PLC company Ilya Patruhin tells STT that the company mainly procures drivers from Finland through the employment agency. He explains the company’s growth through acquisitions. According to Patruhin, Scandinavia and continental Europe are the company’s main destinations and the company does not transport goods to Russia. STT could not reach Patruhin to comment on all the questions.

STT could not reach Omega-trans representatives for an interview.

Russian and the business activities of Finnish dual citizens in the transport sector in Finland are allowed despite the sanctions, as is the transport of goods outside the sanctions between the EU and Russia. Russian drivers are allowed to work in Finland.

STT is not aware that the named companies or their responsible persons are suspected of evading sanctions.

In June, the EU tightened the ban on Russian transport companies to also include companies operating in the EU area, whose owners are at least 25 percent Russian citizens.

Banning Russian companies from the EU market seems to have benefited some companies operating in Finland in one way or another in light of the expansion of business. It may have freed up space to operate in Russia or in markets freed from the Russians.

Customs supervisory director Hannu Sinkkonen tells STT on a general level that Customs has also noticed problems related to the companies of dual citizens. According to his assessment, there are companies operating in various sectors that have benefited from EU sanctions.

“Anomalous behavior on the part of transport companies has been observed, measures have been taken and a preliminary investigation has been carried out in some cases”, he says on a general level.