Sanctions EU prepares oil sanctions on Russia – scientists suggest way to cut Russia’s oil export earnings

It may be difficult to completely cut off Russia’s oil exports, but sanctions could make it significantly more difficult.

After thatas the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran and its oil trade in 2016, gossip began to happen in the Gulf.

Tankers leaving Iranian ports could suddenly “disappear”. The ship’s automatic identification system – which is mandatory to avoid collisions – went dark and traffic controllers were no longer able to track the ship’s movements.

Momentary signal interference is not uncommon, but when a signal from a tanker or cargo ship is interrupted for a long time in front of a sanctioned country, it indicates illegal activity. The tanker, which is likely to carry Iranian oil, therefore switched off the identification system when it encountered another ship at sea in the dark to which the oil cargo was transferred. Sanction oil continued its journey, fading its origins. According to the analytical company Kpler, suspicious activity has been detected especially off the coast of Iran.

When The EU is now preparing sanctions on Russia’s oil exports, Iran’s example reminds us of how difficult it can be to cut the country’s oil exports. Iran is subject to severe US economic sanctions, and Western companies are reluctant to trade with the country. Yet Iran exports oil, and many estimate much more than official statistics suggest.

Pessimistic estimates have also been made of the effectiveness of possible Russian oil sanctions. How could the world’s third largest oil-producing country be excluded from the world market? How to ensure that Russia does not just sell oil to the rest of the world, China and India?

Details it is not known about the oil sanctions that are being prepared, as the EU is keeping the preparations strictly secret. In practice, oil sanctions can be implemented in many ways.

One way is a straightforward import ban, which can take effect after a transitional period. The United States and Britain have already decided on an import ban. The President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen has, however, hinted that there is no ban on imports into the EU. Instead, at least import duties and the diversion of oil levies to an escrow account are under consideration.

The combination works almost like an import ban, but is a degree of softer action. Imposing a substantial punitive duty on Russian oil would reduce imports, but would allow Russian oil to continue to be used where it is particularly difficult to replace it. In Eastern and Central Europe, for example, there are refineries whose oil comes from Russia via pipelines. This option would reduce the risk of production disruptions and reduce the impact of sanctions on the European economy.

At the same time, directing payments to a blocked account would mean a cut in oil export revenues from Russia’s perspective. Russia would not have access to the funds in the escrow account without the EU’s permission, for example by ending the hostilities.

Russia can, of course, sell oil elsewhere, especially to Asia. As Western companies have begun to shy away from buying and processing Russian oil for fear of reputational risks, its price will be particularly attractive. One barrel of Urals crude oil has traditionally cost $ 1-2 less than a barrel of North Sea Brent quality. Now the price difference is over $ 30.

However, reorienting exports is not entirely unproblematic. Europe is Russia’s most important customer. Large production areas are close to Europe and oil infrastructure is tilting west, says IIF’s Deputy Chief Economist Elina Ribakova.

Russia’s large oil ports in the Gulf of Finland, Koivisto and Laukaansuu, have traditionally served buyers in Northern Europe. The 5,500-kilometer Druzhba oil pipeline has connected the oil fields of Western Siberia and the Urals to Central Europe.

An oil pipeline runs from Russia to China and the Pacific oil port, but its capacity is not enough to redirect all European exports.

“How to replace the rest? It can be tried by rail or by tankers from across the globe. Or you can expect the Arctic route to melt. In any case, it will be expensive, ”Ribakova said at a recent seminar at Princeton University.

But even if Russia manages to find a substitute export market for its oil, the West will have a way to cut off the flow of Russian export earnings from the rest of the world, says an international team of researchers from Stanford University in the United States. That would happen through the financial sector.

According to the researchers’ proposal, the EU and the US could require all financial companies involved in the oil trade to direct oil payments to escrow accounts. If a finance company breaches the requirement, it would be subject to sanctions that would completely exclude it from Western financial markets. This would be an almost certain death blow to any bank.

“Such a policy will ensure that the escrow arrangement applies to all buyers of Russian oil, not just those involved in the foreclosure,” the researchers said. write.

Former U.S. State Department sanctions draftsman at CNAS Edward Fishman estimates that the requirement may not be to the liking of other oil buyers, such as China and India, but they would agree to it as the arrangement does not prevent their access to oil. Russia would also have few options.

“Quite certainly, Russia would resume supplies, as storage capacity in the country is limited and the option would be to simply stop pumping oil, causing the oil industry to collapse and the economy to come to a standstill,” Fishman writes In Foreign Affairs.

Seals can be impossible to waterproof. The example of Iran shows that there are always those who are willing to take risks and circumvent sanctions. However, the risks are high and trading itself becomes expensive.

In previous decades, the world’s largest commodity traders were able to circumvent sanctions, but now companies are emphasizing adhering to sanctions on their dots. The world’s largest oil trader, the Swiss Vitol, has already voluntarily stopped supplying Russian oil.

Pressure the introduction of oil sanctions within the EU is growing. Oil revenues are vital for Russia. According to some estimates, Russia receives $ 660 million a day from Western energy purchases.

Oil exports are Russia’s main single source of revenue, and cutting them would undermine the country’s ability to wage war.

So far, sanctions have met with opposition from a group of countries led by Germany, and now attempts are being made to break this resistance. Proponents of sanctions believe that if Germany’s head turns, other countries will not dare to hold back.

Opponents are concerned about the impact of sanctions on the European economy, and to address these concerns, the Commission is currently preparing a proper impact assessment, a Reuters news agency said. The Commission is also in discussions with other oil-producing countries on how they can fill the gap left by Russian oil. According to Reuters, sanctions would also be prepared to make long transition periods to allay opponents’ concerns.

French Minister for Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country hopes for an EU-level decision on oil sanctions in the coming weeks.