D.To this point, the Kremlin has reacted to the controversy a couple of potential finish to Nord Stream 2 as a result of poisoning of Aleksej Navalnyj in a demonstrative method. He at the moment sees no danger of a blockade of the challenge, stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. On the identical time he made it clear how absurd one considers such calls for to be. However how nice would the harm actually be for Russia if Nord Stream 2 have been stopped?

Katharina Wagner

From a Russian viewpoint, the brand new pipeline, via which 55 billion cubic meters of Russian fuel a 12 months will probably be transported via the Baltic Sea to Germany, has many benefits. Above all, independence from the Ukraine: To this point, Moscow has needed to route a big a part of its fuel provides to the EU through the neighbour’s outdated pipeline system.

Moscow has been arguing with Kiev about transit charges for years; the variations have led to supply stops that additionally affected European international locations. Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and began a warfare in japanese Ukraine, Moscow’s financial ties have been bothering Moscow much more.

Russian hypothesis on the pipeline

After powerful negotiations, the 2 sides agreed on fuel transit for the following few years on the finish of 2019. The Russian aspect nonetheless assumed that Nord Stream 2 can be operational by 2021 on the newest, which is why a minimal quantity of 65 billion cubic meters of fuel is deliberate for this 12 months, and 40 billion cubic meters from 2021. Russia’s state-owned firm Gazprom, which holds the monopoly on exporting pipeline fuel, piped greater than 90 billion cubic meters via Ukraine in 2019.

Ought to the Nord Stream 2 challenge, which has price Russia and the group of traders every at the very least 5 billion euros every, be placed on maintain or crushed, Moscow must negotiate further supply volumes: at costs that Kiev may dictate. Gazprom would then must spend the vast majority of the earnings from exports on transit.



It’s also unclear how lengthy the Ukrainian traces can be utilized with out funding. The fuel reserves from which they’re fed will even quickly be exhausted. The massive fuel fields on the north Siberian peninsula Jamal, from which the fuel for Nord Stream 1 already comes and which will even provide Nord Stream 2, will take their place. If the pipeline fails, Russia must renew its present however outdated infrastructure in an effort to divert the fuel from Yamal to different pipelines to the west.

Tie Europe to Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 2 can be of nice worth to Russia as a result of the road would consolidate Moscow’s function in Europe’s vitality provide for years to return. After commissioning, a powerful foyer consisting of the Western European traders OMV, Wintershall, Uniper, Shell and Engie would advocate utilizing the pipeline to the total for at the very least ten years in an effort to make it worthwhile. This may be a counterbalance to the EU international locations, that are consciously turning away from Russian fuel: Poland is constructing the Baltic Pipe with Denmark, with which Warsaw will probably be equipped with Norwegian fuel from 2022.

The ties to the European companions of Nord Stream 2 are additionally vital for Gazprom in view of the competitors from the rising provide of liquefied pure fuel (LNG). Because of this, Gazprom is already dropping clients in Europe. For instance, the group missed its export goal of 200 billion cubic meters in Europe in 2019 as a result of Turkey, beforehand considered one of Russia’s most vital gross sales markets, imported extra liquefied fuel than Russian pure fuel. The Blue Stream pipeline, which carries Russian fuel via the Black Sea to Turkey, is claimed to have hardly been used for months this 12 months.

Gazprom’s share within the European fuel provide fell from 45 p.c in 2018 to 42.5 p.c within the following 12 months. Originally of this 12 months, exports collapsed on account of the Corona disaster; In comparison with the identical interval final 12 months, Gazprom earned 53 p.c much less in Europe within the first 5 months.

In Russia there are to this point just a few however profitable liquefied fuel initiatives of the non-public firm Novatec, which additionally provides Europe. Gazprom has to this point hardly performed a task within the LNG enterprise; The group needs to finish a brand new challenge within the port metropolis of Ust-Luga by 2024, however it’s nonetheless in its infancy.

In the long run, Russia has one other drawback that Nord Stream 2 ought to assist take care of. Due to the EU’s deliberate transfer away from fossil fuels, the Russian Ministry of Power not too long ago introduced a plan to create a brand new business for the manufacturing of hydrogen, which is taken into account extra environmentally pleasant than pure fuel, by 2024. Gazprom is contemplating including hydrogen to pure fuel in pipelines. In accordance with Gazprom, solely round 20 p.c of hydrogen may be added to outdated pipelines, comparable to in Ukraine, whereas new ones comparable to Nord Stream 2 can use as much as 70 p.c.

An finish to Nord Stream 2 can be economically unfavorable for Russia, however it might not be a disaster both, says Sergei Kapitonow, fuel specialist on the Moscow Faculty of Administration Skolkowo. Nonetheless, if the choice to construct the pipeline needed to be made once more right now, he wouldn’t advocate it due to the numerous issues which have arisen. As a substitute, Russia urgently must put money into liquid fuel initiatives, says Kapitonow, as a result of the market is extra versatile: In distinction to pipeline fuel, liquid fuel on tankers may be despatched on to the place demand is excessive.