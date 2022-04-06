Sanctions Customs confiscates EUR 42 million worth of art owned by Russian museums at the border – Live broadcast in progress

The transports included art from Russian museums and galleries. Helsingin Sanomat will broadcast a live broadcast of ISTV from the Customs press conference.

Customs holds a briefing on Wednesday afternoon about the seizures that remained a mystery last weekend. Earlier this week, Customs announced that it had stopped three loads of products en route to Russia at the Vaalimaa border crossing. The goods were seized under Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Read more: Customs has seized three loads of sanctioned products in Vaalimaa – Russian media: Paintings of Russian art museums in broadcasts

Director of the Customs Control Department Sami Rakshitin according to the seizures concerned works of art being transported from Italy and Japan to Russia. Among them are paintings, statues and various antiques.

The value of the seized items is substantial The total insured value of the items is EUR 42 million.

The transports included paintings from Russian galleries and museums, statues and various antiques that have been on display in Europe.

Independent Russian media Mediazonen According to him, the transport included paintings from the Hermitage and Tretyakov galleries.

Customs has initiated a preliminary investigation into the cases under the criminal title of a suspected felony. Customs has not agreed to comment or confirm information on the contents of the seizure.

Customs will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. HS will follow the event live in this case. The Director of the Customs Control Department will be present Sami RakshitDirector of Supervision Hannu Sinkkonen and the head of the export control unit Teemu Sepponen from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.