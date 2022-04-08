Sanctions Customs: Commercial Russian transports will be turned at the border from Saturday

The European Union’s new sanctions package includes a ban on Russian and Belarusian transport companies in the EU.

From Russia Commercial transports to Finland will end the night before Saturday, says Customs. He was the first to talk about it Yle.

All commercial shipments arriving at the border after midnight on Russian or Belarusian shields will be returned to Russia.

Director of Customs Control Sami Rakshit predicts that there will be enough “hassle” at the border for the next couple of days. Before the war in Ukraine, as much as 90 percent of Russian trade was handled by Russian transport companies.

“I am terribly afraid that a large proportion of drivers have not been informed in time and will have to be turned around. However, the knowledge spreads quickly, which means that the issue of conversion is not acute for many days, ”says Rakshit.

Rakshit reminds that it is not just a question of ending exports or imports between Finland and Russia, as Finland is also a popular transit country between Russia and other EU countries.

For the time being, Finnish transport companies are still allowed to travel between Finland and Russia in accordance with EU rules.

Measures joins the European Union’s fifth package of sanctions against Russia. The new sanctions will ban Russian and Belarusian transport companies from operating in the EU.

After the war of aggression launched by Russia, cross-border commercial traffic between Russia and Finland has decreased by about 30 percent, Rakshit says. The new sanctions will further reduce traffic.

As long as there have been prohibitions and restrictions in the world, there has also been ingenuity to circumvent them, Rakshit points out.

“Now it must be noted that the use of equipment from only these two countries is prohibited. Then there are other countries, ”says Rakshit.

The ban also applies to maritime transport. After midnight, ships flying the Russian flag will not be allowed to enter EU ports.

“Finland also receives transports from Russia by sea. Another thing is how many of them are under the Russian flag, ”Rakshit says.

