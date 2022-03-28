Sanctions Counter-sanctions imposed by Russia will not overthrow the Finnish forest and energy industry

The share of raw wood imported from Russia has been about ten percent of the use of raw materials in the Finnish forest industry.

Russian The export bans on raw wood and wood chips imposed as counter-sanctions are not fatal for Finnish forest companies and the energy industry, but the replacement of Russian wood requires consideration, according to the interest groups in the sector.

In the first half of this month, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade banned the export of birch fiber, birch plywood and energy chips to countries unfriendly to Russia, including Finland.

Director of the Finnish Forest Industries Association Maarit Lindström According to the company, Finnish forest companies had already decided to cut off timber imports from the eastern neighbor before their counter-sanctions on Russia, based on their own withdrawal decisions or at the latest because Russian timber no longer met the requirements of international certification organizations after the invasion of Ukraine.

“The end of imports means that forest companies are turning their attention to the domestic market – it is the main source of raw materials there – but at the same time looking to Sweden and the wider Baltic Sea region,” says Lindström.

Almost half of Russia’s imports last year were birch wood used to make short-fiber pulp. Replacing it with domestic birch could prove challenging, according to Lindström.

“Companies will also have to consider whether it could be replaced by another option,” Lindström said.

Russian The export bans on timber are nothing new to the Finnish forestry company, as export restrictions on timber came into force at the turn of the year. Russia has wanted to increase the degree of processing of its forest sector through restrictions on the export of raw wood.

The cessation of Russian timber production will have the greatest impact on the production facilities in Eastern and South-Eastern Finland, but according to Lindström, there is no question of any death blow.

“Now would be a good time for Finnish forest owners to do thinning work and at the same time strengthen the growth and condition of their own trees,” says Lindström.

In 2020, the share of imported wood chips in the use of wood chips in the energy industry was less than a quarter. Production Director of the Finnish Energy Industry Association Jari Kostama believes that Russian wood chips can be replaced by domestic wood chips.

“Russian wood chips have been imported to Finland because it is cheap. It has not been imported for additional use, but has largely supplanted the use of Finnish wood chips. Therefore, it can also be mainly replaced with domestic wood chips, ”says Kostama.

“Of course, it will take time to recreate the production chains for wood chips,” Kostama continues.

Forest industry Like Lindström, Kostama turns his attention to Finnish forest owners.

“We have a lot of young forest management arrears and first thinning arrears. Dismantling these arrears would be an excellent solution to this problem, ”says Kostama.

Kostama also hopes that the country’s government will increase the attractiveness of forest management measures by increasing chemera subsidies to support forest management by private landowners. The conditions for Kemera subsidies were tightened and the amount of subsidies was reduced in 2015, which has led to arrears.

“This is now up to the forest owners, how excited they are. Without subsidies, they will not do these activities with great enthusiasm, ”Kostama estimates.

According to Kostama, one alternative to wood chips would be peat, the use of which has been rapidly reduced in Finland due to its high cost.

“In this situation, it would be quite sensible to try to stretch the peat down.”

According to Lindström of the Finnish Forest Industries Association, the continued use of peat should also be considered so that recyclable wood is not used for energy production.

Business the director of the Confederation EK Petri Vuorion according to the counter-sanctions announced by Russia after its attack on Ukraine have been mixed. In addition, their publication and implementation has taken longer than in 2014.

In addition to the export bans on raw wood and wood chips, Russia has made it more difficult for Finnish companies to withdraw from the Russian market, for example by making it more difficult to sell foreign property and real estate.

According to Vuorio, the actual counter-sanctions have so far remained at a lower level than in 2014. At that time, they hit the Finnish food industry hard, for example, when Russia began to replace imports with its own production.

“It seems that these counter-sanctions had not been thought out when the war broke out. Maybe a very large group in Russia didn’t even know about the whole thing, ”says Vuorio.

Vuorio estimates that the severe sanctions from the West and their effects on the country’s economy have come as a surprise to Russia. This has also contributed to counter-sanctions.

“They need to be careful that their own countermeasures do not accelerate the ongoing downturn in the economy,” says Vuorio.