Sanctions Commission clarifies rules for paying gas bills: Russian ruble claim cannot be accepted, new account opened

German energy company RWE believes it has found a solution that suits the EU and continues to flow gas from Russia.

the European Commission has provided recent guidance to member states on how companies operating in the European Union can pay their gas bills to Russia without violating sanctions.

The Commission further emphasizes that buyers of natural gas from Russia must pay their gas bills in euros or dollars according to the original agreements. The news agency Reuters reports on the Commission’s instructions sent to member states on Friday.

In Finland’s view, gas trade must also comply in all respects with the existing agreements entered into by the companies, which also specify the currency.

Payment practices for gas bills have been confusing in recent weeks, with Russia demanding the implementation of certain technical details and the EU Commission considering them to be against sanctions.

The Commission now clarifies that sanctions do not prevent companies from opening a new account with a non-sanctioned bank. Gas payments can still be handled as long as existing agreements are respected. A special detail is that the payment to Gazprom must be completed in the currency specified in the agreement, ie euros or dollars – not rubles.

Russia’s new requirements came into force in early April, but the effects were not visible until weeks later, when the Russian state gas company Gazprom announced it would cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. These countries had not complied with the new conditions.

In general, Russia’s demand for ruble payments is only considered to be a disintegrating and divisive measure of the various EU member states, which does not really have much practical effect, writes the HS financial editor. Juha-Pekka Raeste in their analysis.

Commission the guidelines require the purchaser of gas to make a “clear statement” that payment in euros or dollars is sufficient to meet their obligations under existing contracts. Thus, Russia could not cut off gas supplies, at least on the basis of a breach of contract, but Russia itself would break the contract by cutting off supplies.

At the same time, the gas subscriber will not have to deal with the sanctioned Central Bank of Russia.

Russia demands that gas buyers should open two accounts with Russian Gazprombank, one in rubles. The problem is that, according to the Russian interpretation, the payment was made only at the stage when it arrived in the ruble account. The payment is held by the Central Bank of Russia before being converted into rubles.

Multi The next gas bills from an energy company such as Fortum’s German subsidiary Uniper, the German RWE and the Finnish gas company Gasum are due in May. The companies have sought to negotiate their payment arrangements to ensure gas supplies continue.

Energy company RWE said on Monday that the company has opened a new account in Russia for euro-denominated gas payments. RWE believes the arrangement will comply with EU sanctions rules. German Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck stated that it believed that the arrangement would work and that there would be no disruption.