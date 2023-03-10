Sanctions | Bloomberg: EU seized more than 20 billion euros from Russian billionaires

EU officials tell the news agency Bloomberg that significantly more assets of Russian billionaires could be seized.

9.3. 20:31

European the union has confiscated more than 20 billion euros from Russian billionaires, tells news agency Bloomberg.

According to the same EU document obtained by Bloomberg, the EU has frozen the assets of Russian billionaires worth 20.9 billion euros so far. In October, approximately EUR 17.4 billion in assets had been seized.

The EU has imposed sanctions against the Russians in ten rounds of sanctions since Russia attacked Ukraine a little over a year ago.

According to the EU document, Belgium and Luxembourg, among others, have frozen assets worth billions of euros. Instead, Greece, for example, has reported that it has confiscated property worth only about 210,000 euros and Malta about 220,000 euros.

According to Bloomberg, EU officials believe that substantially more assets of Russian billionaires could be confiscated, because in 2019, according to EU statistics, the value of Russian direct investments in the EU region was 136 billion euros.

European Union has imposed sanctions on nearly 1,500 Russians. Some EU officials tell Bloomberg that they are worried that the EU lacks effective tools for confiscation. The confiscation work has therefore slowed down.

In the latest package of sanctions, the EU countries agreed, for example, on mandatory reporting obligations for banks. However, the countries did not agree on any fines if the banks do not report the assets of those who are subject to sanctions, Bloomberg reports.

The confiscation work is also hampered by the lawsuits brought by the Russians. For example, on Wednesday, the founder of the mercenary company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin the mother won the court case regarding the financial sanctions against her. According to EU law, mere kinship does not justify imposing sanctions.