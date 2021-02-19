Sanctions Bloomberg: Biden abandons plans to put Europeans on Nord Stream escape list, Fortum may sigh with relief

According to a revelation from the Environment Organization, the German minister promised billions of euros in subsidies for US lng gas imports as soon as sanctions are lifted.

The United States president Joe Biden cancels its predecessor Donald Trumpin a plan to add European individuals and companies to the sanctions list for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The news agency reports this Bloomberg, which bases its argument on four anonymous sources in the United States.

According to Bloomberg, the US Congress will be presented with a new Nord Stream escape list as early as Friday. According to the sources of the news agency, the list is short and includes only Russian individuals and small Russian companies.

“Fighting a major project by threatening Germany and other European countries would burn quite a bit of political capital,” former U.S. Department of State sanctions coordinator Daniel Fried commented to Bloomberg. “The Biden administration is trying to come up with a solution that takes everyone’s interests into account and it’s not easy.”

Trumpin in its last weeks, the administration was ready to add non-Russian, above all German, gas players to the sanctions list. A strong bet at the top of the sanctions list was the CEO of the Nord Stream pipeline company Matthias Warnig. He is a former agent of the East German intelligence service Stasin and the president of Russia Vladimir Putin already familiar with this from German times in the 1980s.

The pipeline project is a joint venture between the Russian gas company Gazprom and five European companies. One of the companies is Uniper, a subsidiary of the Finnish Fortum. If Bloomberg’s information is correct, Fortum may sigh with relief as the threat of sanctions recedes.

President Biden has given the same strict Nord Stream line as his predecessor.

“President Biden has made it clear that Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said last Wednesday. “It’s a bad deal because it leaves Ukraine and all of Central Europe under pressure from Russia and Russia.”

Sanctions the main argument of the defenders has been that doubling the capacity of the gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea will take away gas transmission revenues from Ukraine, or at least Moscow can blackmail Kiev in this way.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin after the poisoning, the suspension of the pipeline project in the final meters began to be demanded even more vigorously and the controversy has divided German politicians into two camps.

Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out the suspension of the pipeline project from the range of means after the investigation team Bellingcat had uncovered the role of the Russian Security Service FSB in the Navalnyi poisoning.

Of the Germans however, investments in russian gas have been substantial. The German environmental organization DUH caused a scandal last week with the release of the German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholzin letter to the US Treasury Secretary in August To Steve Mnuchin.

In the letter, Scholz said that Germany would support the import of liquefied natural gas from the United States into Germany in return for “the smooth construction and operation of Nord Stream 2”. Deutsche Welle quotes.

“The German government is willing to drastically increase its public support for the construction of LNG terminals off the German coast and by providing support for this up to a billion euros,” Scholz writes.

According to the letter, the aid is conditional on the new US legislation on Nord Stream not being implemented or exempted.

United States two years ago imposed sanctions on the Russians over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Construction work was suspended after this, but was later resumed. The pipeline is currently being lowered into the sea in Danish territorial waters.