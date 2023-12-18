Sanctions | Austria blocked the EU's sanctions decision because it wanted a large bank off the “list of shame”

The EU's new sanctions got the final stamp on Monday. Austria blocked the sanctions decision because it wanted Raiffeisen Bank to be removed from the list of shame maintained by Ukraine.

Brussels

of Austria the largest bank Raiffeisen has been removed from the “list of shame” of war financiers maintained by Ukraine. The purpose of the list, maintained by the Ukrainian government, is to damage the reputation of Western companies that finance the Russian government and its war effort.

The removal was made just days after Austria blocked the approval of the EU's latest sanctions package aimed at Russia precisely because of the treatment of the Raiffeisen bank.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is the largest western bank still doing business in Russia, which is why it is mentioned on the so-called list of financiers of the Ukrainian war.

List became a point of contention last week when EU countries negotiated new sanctions against Russia. Sanctions decisions require the unanimity of the member states, and according to HS sources, Austria blocked the approval of the sanctions package because it wanted the RBI to remove Russia from the list of companies financing aggressive wars.

In the end, Austria gave up its opposition, and a political agreement was reached on the sanctions package at the summit of EU leaders on Friday. The sanction decision received the final seal on Monday.

It is unclear what was agreed upon in the negotiations regarding the RBI, but over the weekend the bank was removed from the list of war financiers. On the website it is reported that Raiffeisen Bank International has been temporarily removed from the list “during bilateral consultations with the European Commission”.

On Monday, the European Commission did not agree to say what the discussions are about, what they are aiming for, or whose initiative they were taken on.

“It is important to us that [jäsenmaiden] the council is now moving forward with the new sanctions package”, the commission's spokesperson Eric Mamer says.

Austria has reportedly been upset for a long time that Raiffeisen is mentioned in the list of Russian financiers. The list is maintained by Ukraine's anti-corruption agency.

According to the removed page, Raiffeisen made more than half of its profit in Russia last year. It paid almost 560 million euros in taxes to the Russian state. According to the website, the RBI has also offered a repayment holiday to its loan customers who are participating in the fighting against Ukraine.

When the foreign ministers of the EU countries met in Kiev this fall, the Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized the list as random, the Reuters news agency says based on anonymous sources.

“We think it's unfair that we're on the list,” RBI's communications commented For the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the RBI, the withdrawal from Russia will take longer than expected.

Raiffeisen's operations in Russia have also attracted the interest of the US authorities. The news agency Reuters reported in February that the agency responsible for US sanctions has asked the bank for an explanation of its activities in Russia.

The war the list of financiers has previously caused friction between Ukraine and EU countries. Hungarian OTB Bank was removed from the list due to pressure from the Hungarian government.