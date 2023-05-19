Sanctions | At the G7 meeting, wider support for the refugee front is sought – Britain bans the import of Russian diamonds

Brazil and India, which trade with Russia, have been invited to the negotiations in Japan. Another important topic is the formation of a common China line.

United States will impose about 300 new sanctions on Russian individuals, entities, ships and aircraft, said a US official in Hiroshima, Japan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In addition, approximately 70 operators in and outside of Russia are prohibited from receiving US export products. The official source did not name countries outside of Russia. Targets are in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Britain, on the other hand, prohibits the import of Russian diamonds into the country with new sanctions, said the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon arrival in Japan. They talk about it, among other things The Guardian magazine and the country’s public broadcaster BBC.

According to the BBC, the value of the Russian diamond industry in 2021 was around four billion dollars.

The new sanctions also ban the import of Russian copper, nickel and aluminum to Britain.

86 new Russian persons and companies are also added to the sanctions list. There are therefore a total of more than 1,500 Russian operators on the British sanctions list.

“As today’s declaration of sanctions shows, the G7 countries remain united in the face of the threat posed by Russia and steadfast in their support for Ukraine. We meet today in Hiroshima, a city that exemplifies both the horrors of war and the fruits of peace,” Sunak said, according to the British press.

G7 countries the summit begins today, Friday, in Hiroshima. The three-day meeting aims to tighten the sanctions against Russia and get important third countries to contribute to enhancing the effects of the sanctions.

For example, the G7 countries have already imposed sanctions on Russian banks and a price cap on Russian crude oil.

Among others, the president of Brazil has been invited to the Hiroshima meeting Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The president of Comoros, which holds the presidency of the African Union, is also present. In total, seven countries that are not part of the G7 group will participate in the Hiroshima meeting.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi present at the meeting remotely.

Another important topic at the G7 meeting is the search for a common line in dealing with China’s growing economic and military power.

The G7 group includes the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. The EU leadership is also regularly involved in the summits.

to Russia preventing evasion of imposed sanctions has been the focus of increasing attention among the G7 countries. The same issue is also being considered in the EU, when the union is preparing its 11th sanctions package for Russia.

The International Energy Agency IEA reported earlier this week that the amount of oil exported by Russia in April rose to its highest level since the start of the war of aggression in February 2022.

Four fifths of the crude oil exported by Russia goes to India and China, but it is possible that it also ends up refined in Europe, for example.

According to sources preparing for the meeting, the United States is trying to push through a change in the approach to sanctions arrangements at the G7 meeting. According to it, at least in the fields directly related to the Russian arms industry, all exports to Russia should be prohibited in principle and exceptions would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Current practice export to Russia is in principle allowed, unless it is specifically prohibited for a product.

According to the US view, the change in approach would make it more difficult for Russia to find loopholes in the sanctions.