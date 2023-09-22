Sanctions | Appeal: Wärtsilä has to pay millions in damages to the Russian shipyard

According to Vodomosti, the dispute concerned an advance payment for equipment deliveries that had been agreed upon before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Power station– and the marine engine manufacturer Wärtsilä has to pay 2.4 million euros in compensation to the Russian shipyard company Admiralty Shipyards, says a Russian newspaper Appeal.

The compensation is related to the dispute between the companies. The Russian arbitration court issued a decision on the matter on Wednesday.

The compensation corresponds to the advance payment paid by Admiralty Shipyards to Wärtsilä for the engine and other equipment deliveries that Wärtsilä had to deliver to the fishing vessels built by Admiralty Shipyards.

The companies had signed contracts for deliveries for a total of 19 million euros in September 2021 before Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Wärtsilä was supposed to deliver equipment in October 2022 and October 2023, but the company wound down its business in Russia in the summer of 2022.

According to the lawyer interviewed by Vodomost, it may be difficult for Admiralty Shipyards to enforce the arbitration court’s decision in Finland. He estimates that the Russian company can only receive compensation when Wärtsilä and other foreign companies return to Russia.

