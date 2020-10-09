Le Monde newspaper announced sanctions by France and Germany against nine Russians over the situation around Alexei Navalny. The list includes people from the Russian presidential administration and security agencies.

The State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (GOSNIIOKhT), which developed the Novichok poisonous substance, will be sanctioned.

People on the list will be banned from entering the EU countries, and all their European assets will be frozen. The list will be discussed at a meeting of the Council on International Affairs in Brussels on October 12, the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Berlin has not yet questioned the continuation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project jointly with Moscow.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Germany and France of intending to lead an anti-Russian coalition. According to the commentary of the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, statements by European countries in connection with the investigation of the incident with Navalny indicate their unwillingness to cooperate with Russia. She noted that after such actions, Russia will not be able to continue to do business with these states as always.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin, whose doctors announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged; after rehabilitation, he intends to return to Russia.