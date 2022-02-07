An elephant and a mouse walk across a bridge of rickety planks. Calls the mouse, looking up at the elephant: “We’re stomping nicely, aren’t we!” This famous cartoon is applicable to many situations. Pretending to be great by joining the greats, who can resist the temptation?

The small Netherlands, after some delay, is happy to join the United States in calling Russia to order in the Ukraine issue. During a visit to Kiev last week, Prime Minister Rutte referred enthusiastically to the “robust” sanctions he had in store for Russia. Earlier, the prime minister said that the Russians “would feel it”. And of course, the EU must stand united and aligned with the US in the face of Russia’s aggressive threat.

Sanctions are never free for those who apply them. They often lead to counter-sanctions and a spiral of mutually reinforcing reactions. They also entail costs for the country that distributes them, for example for companies that export to the country in question.

There are also long-term effects. The 2014 sanctions have led Russia to accelerate the development of its own agricultural sector. If the sanctions are lifted, the old situation for Dutch companies will not return. Blocking payment traffic via Swift, which is now being considered, will also affect Dutch companies that want to do business locally and well-meaning organizations. For the good cause, many countries are willing to absorb such self-inflicted damage.

Far more serious are the terrible humanitarian side effects of sanctions. In the case of Iran, these are well documented. In the period 2012-2017, sanctions in that country led to a decrease in national income, devaluation of the currency and an increase in inflation and unemployment. This had consequences, sometimes irreversible, for the health of the population, purchasing power and the availability of food. Sanctions on payments and imports led to a shortage of medicines and raw materials for agriculture and industry. Women, children and the elderly suffered the most from the sanctions. The limited humanitarian aid that was given could hardly alleviate the effects of the sanctions on vulnerable groups. For these reasons, many consider the application of sanctions to be a violation of human rights.

We can also look at the effects of the sanctions already imposed on Russia. Since 2014, the economy has barely grown on an annual basis. Foreign investment and loans have been reduced to a minimum. It is estimated that the sanctions have cost Russia fifty billion a year. The Russian economy can only grow under the sanctions if energy prices and supplies remain high. And the final conclusion is that sanctions have in no way diminished Putin’s and his followers’ doggedness towards Ukraine.

The current plan seems to want to extend sanctions to the circle of oligarchs surrounding Putin, even though many of them will have long since parked their capital elsewhere and provided themselves with ‘handy’ passports. The Netherlands never plays the geopolitical game alone. Rather than simply stamping with the elephants, we should question the effectiveness of current and future sanctions. There are just as many people living below the poverty line in Russia as the Netherlands has inhabitants. As a country so eager to stand up for human rights, it would do us good to make the impact on the Russian people part of the conversation.

Louise O. Fresco is a writer and chairman of the executive board of Wageningen University & Research ( is a writer and chairman of the executive board of Wageningen University & Research ( louiseofresco.com ).