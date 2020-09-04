Russia is dependent on the EU. But the economy is opposed to new sanctions and an off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. A decision will be made on possible sanctions in Brussels – it could take some time until there is a uniform line.

D.he poison attack on the Russian opposition politician Aleksej Navalnyj sparked a debate about the extent to which Germany and the EU should fight back with economic means in the conflict with the Kremlin. Both sanctions against Russia and the end of the almost completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are under discussion. So far, only one thing is certain: the potential to harm the Russian economy with economic sanctions is great: 42 percent of Russian exports – primarily raw materials – went to the 27 EU countries in 2019. The Union is Russia’s most important buyer and at the same time by far the largest investor in the country. Accordingly, an economic exchange of blows could hit the country hard. Russia, on the other hand, is only the fifth most important buyer of European goods.

Katharina Wagner Business correspondent for Russia and the CIS based in Moscow.

So how do you react? In Berlin, one day after the Chancellor’s brief and harsh comment on the poison attack, it became clear that there would be no simple answer to the question of new sanctions. While the CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen spoke out in favor of the toughest possible approach to the Russian president – “the only language that Putin understands” – there were warnings from the economy. “The Chancellor has refused to mix the Navalnyj case with sanctions against Nord Stream 2 for good reasons,” said the chairman of the East German Business Committee, Oliver Hermes, referring to the controversial gas pipeline. “We consider it wrong to react to the poisoning of Navalnyj with further economic sanctions, which would then again hit companies and the Russian population that were completely uninvolved in the matter.”