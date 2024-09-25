Wednesday, September 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sanctions | A ship sold from Finland to Russia again, suspicions arose in the port just a moment before departure

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sanctions | A ship sold from Finland to Russia again, suspicions arose in the port just a moment before departure
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the seller, the departure of the tugboat was not prevented because Customs had advised so. Based on HS’s report, the new shipping company seems like a desk drawer company that forged its background.

Finnish the tugboat seems to have ended up in Russia again in violation of the sanctions.

The Oulu shipping company sold the Isac tug in July to the Optivix Sarlu company. After the sale, the ship was registered under the Russian name Regul. The latest sighting of the ship is from the port of Murmansk, Russia, where it was photographed at the beginning of September.

#Sanctions #ship #sold #Finland #Russia #suspicions #arose #port #moment #departure

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
AMLO’s morning press conferences gave his government a media and political line

AMLO's morning press conferences gave his government a media and political line

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]