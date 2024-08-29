Sanctions | A rude announcement from the Helsinki Hall: The electricity in the Ice Hockey Association’s office may soon be cut off

Sanctions|Electricity to the office located on the side of the Helsinki arena comes through Helsinki Halli Oy, which manages the arena.

29.8. 20:24

Finland The hockey association’s office in Helsinki might be quiet next week, because there is a threat of a power cut next Monday.

“The electricity may be cut off on Monday, but this has not happened yet,” the union’s director of communications Henna Malmberg tells.

The ice hockey association’s office is located on the side of the Helsinki arena, and electricity to the office comes through Helsinki Halli Oy, which manages the Helsinki arena.

According to Malmberg, the problems have appeared at the end of the hall company.

“We are in our own premises, but the electricity is from the same supplier as the hall company. If there are problems there, it also affects us,” Malmberg explains.

Ice Hockey Federation CFO Jaakko Luumin according to the union, they were contacted about the matter only on Wednesday.

“Yesterday we received some information from the hall company that such a threat is active.”

“We pretty much rely on general information. It’s possible that the electricity will go out, but we don’t know anything for sure,” Luumi opens.

Helsinki Halli Oy’s voting majority is owned by the Arena Events company, which is controlled by Russian oligarchs Gennady Timchenko, Arcade and Boris Rotenberg and the latter’s son Roman Rotenberg.

With the exception of Roman Rotenberg, they are all covered by EU sanctions against Russia.

The holding company has recently been in the middle of financial difficulties, because Helsingin Sanomat news earlier in August, the company became insolvent.

Plum It’s sad how short notice the Ice Hockey Association got to know about the possible power outage.

“When you get this kind of information two full business days before, it’s quite a bit.”

He says that most of the union’s employees will switch to remote work if the Helsinki office is no longer available.

“We find out and have found out what kind of options we have. This is not completely exceptional, because we had a corona period when we were not allowed to come to the office. Even then we managed just fine. We’ll pretty much go into remote work mode if the office drops out in Helsinki.”