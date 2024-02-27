Sanctions | A professor on a Finnish company that has been put on the sanctions list: “Whatever it tries, it's already too late”

Last week, the United States placed a Finnish company that supplied truck spare parts to Russia worth millions on a new sanctions list.

of the United States being on the blacklist leads to all Western banks starting to avoid the company that ended up on the list, estimates a professor specializing in the Russian economy Kari Liuhto from the University of Turku. Banks are afraid of being put on the US sanctions list themselves.

“If there are no bank connections, yes, it usually leads to the collapse of business operations or the establishment of a new company.”

For example, already in 2015 on the US sanctions list Kai Paananen has said that banking services in particular have become scarce.

Sometimes companies that find themselves in similar situations have moved their operations to, for example, China. Placed on the blacklist HD-Parts saidthat it does not intend to move its operations out of Finland.

After being listed, the company announced that it would stop all business with Russia. Liuhto does not believe that HD-Parts will get off the list with this.

“Whatever that company tries, it's already too late. In a way, the company got a so-called death sentence here.”

According to Liuhto, it is very difficult to get off the US sanctions list. The United States does not generally open its decision-making process in broad terms. The decision is fundamentally political.

“As far as I can tell, there is no clear method to get out of there.”

As you know, it is at least possible to get out of the sanctions lists set by the European Union, if a person or company subject to sanctions has changed their activities. The former CEO of Yandex is possibly on the way out of the scope of sanctions.

Is not sure, what has made the United States put a Finnish company on its sanctions list. According to Liuhto, the country's authorities usually monitor money flows.

“It may be that spare parts have started to be interpreted as dual-use products. For example, a lot of truck knobs have now gone to Central Asia, whereas in previous years only a handful of them went. These parts are part of that job.”

in Finnish legislation dual-use product means a product, technology, service or other commodity that is suitable for military purposes or the development of weapons of mass destruction in addition to normal civilian use.

It is also possible that the fate of the Finnish company is sought to have a deterrent effect. Liuhto interprets the decision of the United States as urging Finnish authorities and companies, among others, to take responsibility themselves.

“That the company itself begins to think about what these products are used for, even if they are not on a list.”

HD-Parts has said that representatives of customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been visiting the company's warehouse at a tight pace to check shipments and all of them have received an export permit.

Corporate according to that, the Russians would be able to buy all the parts they sell directly from China or Turkey. You could also taste parts under sanctions.

“Thus, our sales do not have a significant impact on Russia's military logistics or economy. During the war, we have only sold to the same customers as for years before the war.”

It is unclear why the Russians have then continued to order from the Finnish company. Liuhto thinks the reason is long-term business relationships. The well-run operation will be continued as long as it is possible.

China's share of Russian imports has grown dramatically during the war of aggression.

“More than half of Russia's imports come from China. There should be consistency when making these sanctions. If you cut from one end and it moves to the other end, it doesn't affect anything,” says Liuhto.

He insists that sanctions should be aimed not only at selling but also at buying. Almost 70 percent of Russia's export earnings consist of oil and gas. Most of them go to China and India, which Liuhto thinks should be tried to influence.

“This is not rocket science, how to make Russia strict, but we will not use that method.”

Correction 27.2. 9:19 p.m.: The vast majority of Russia's oil and gas goes to China and India, not China and Russia, as was erroneously written in the story at first.