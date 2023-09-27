Controversy broke out in La Noria, last Sunday, September 24, the Cruz Azul Football Club lost at home to Querétaro 1-3 and evidently immersed the team in severe criticism for its performance.
“It’s a total shame, it’s going to be a long night,” he said. Carlos Salcedo after the humiliating defeat that Cruz Azul suffered against Querétaro. However, hours later, photographs began to circulate on social networks showing the footballer celebrating his birthday.
With the complicated situation that the Machine is experiencing, various personalities from the cement team spoke out about the central defender’s celebration.
“These are unfortunate videos and photos due to the current situation; Everyone is responsible for their actions. In sports, in what corresponds to me or the club, everything counts and at the end of the tournament we will evaluate everything and see what comes next,” he noted. Oscar Perezsports director of Cruz Azul, last Monday at a press conference.
Later, it was announced that, despite the anger within the team, the Cruz Azul board made the decision not to impose any sanctions on Carlos Salcedo.
“No player published it, but the companions did. To have greater discretion in this situation, the board will speak with the players, especially trying to think about turning this situation around. What I can confirm is that there will be no financial or sporting sanction for any player, they will all be there next Friday, for the match against the leader, Atlético de San Luis,” he noted this Tuesday. Adrian Esparza Oteoreporter TUDN.
On the other hand, the same Adrian Esparza announced that the celestial players met this Tuesday to talk about the issue of ‘Titan‘.
“The players had a meeting before and after today’s training session. Those who spoke the most were the leaders: Nacho Rivero, Juan Escobar and Erik Lira. On the subject of the party, it was said that you have to have greater discretion to know when to hold it, to know that this should not have been published,” the journalist reported.
