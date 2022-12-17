Sanctioned Russians take the EU to court: one demands a euro, the other a million

A group of Russian oligarchs are taking the European Union to court over the sanctions the Union has imposed on them. The German magazine Image reported on Friday that it concerns 61 wealthy Russians. “I don’t know the exact number,” says a spokesman for the Court of Justice of the EU NRC, “but there are many.” A total of 1,229 people are on the sanctions list.

One of the oligarchs the EU is suing is Grigori Berjozkin, founder of the energy company Rusenergosbyt. He wants the sanctions against him lifted, according to a court document, and also demands the symbolic amount of one euro as compensation for reputational damage caused by the sanctions. As far as is known, the Court has not yet ruled.

Another Russian, Gennady Timchenko, says the EU has made “an incorrect assessment” of its ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Apart from being removed from the sanctions list he asks compensation of one million euros. According to Image Timchenko is a close friend of Putin and the two have played ice hockey together.