The situation in the team tigers It continues to be with chiaroscuro so far in the tournament and in 2023. And it is that after the departure of coach Diego Cocca to take the reins of the Tri, it has now been announced that there is interest on the part of the FMF in taking Mauricio CulebroSports President of the club, to the Presidency of the Mexican Federation after the resignation of Yon de Luisa.
In this regard, the Sports Manager of Tigres, Antonio Sancho, did not hold anything back, and in an interview he mentioned that he does not know who or who are the people who choose the candidates for said positions, although he asserted that there have been no approaches in this regard.
“It does not surprise me, Mauricio has his career, he has been in the Federation, he has been in America, now here, he has his achievements, he is a prepared buddy, he has shown it that way. I do not know who is running for them, I do not know who the candidates are If it’s Mauricio, leave him the best of luck, but that’s not up to me, I’m focused on Tigres and hopefully what they decide is the best for the teams”he said in an interview.
“Institutions like Tigres are always solid, they are strong. Right now I am not speculating. Our president is Mauricio and we are focused on the team, on the two tournaments and we are working on that”I underline.
Also, with the rumors that have emerged in recent days about the possible departure of the ‘Chima’ Ruiz As the feline team’s coach, Sancho was clear, commenting that the former player has his full support to continue in command.
“Chima is hometown people and he has been preparing and we have to let him work. He’s only been there for two weeks and the coming weeks are full of games. We’re going to wait and we’re ready to fight in both tournaments, today is ‘Chima’ and everything support for him”sentenced,
