“Chima is hometown people and he has been preparing and we have to let him work, he has barely been there for two weeks and the coming weeks are full of games. We are going to wait and we are ready to fight in both tournaments, today Chima is there and all the support for him”.

💬 Antonio Sancho. pic.twitter.com/oi6gg9drit

—PressPort (@PressPortmx) February 28, 2023