The whole Manchester United dreamed of Jadon Sancho. Coach, directive and fans. Borussia Dortmund showed firmness and turned the English winger into a dream for the Red Devils. From the capital of Greater Manchester they planned to return to the load when the transfer window opens this winter. However, at Signal Iduna Park they have no intention of letting Mancunian interest in, as the Bild.

The German media portrays the reality that United will encounter when they knock on Sancho’s door in January: Dortmund will say ‘no’. And he will be decisive in his decision even if the offer presented is for the famous 120 million euros that frustrated the arrival of the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer. If in summer they were willing to sell for that amount, in winter they have no intention of getting rid of their star with no options or little time to reinvest such a sum.

The player reached an agreement with United over the summer, they promised more than 17 million euros a year, and everything pointed out that the signing would eventually materialize. The river sounded, but it never got enough water. The grand finale of the Solskjaer team invited optimism and Jadon Sancho was the icing on the cake of a project that was beginning to excite to the parishioners. However, as much as the desire of the player and the club went hand in hand, it seems that they will have to arm themselves with patience. At least until next summer.

Borussia Dortmund’s position of strength is understandable, on the other hand. Knowing the powerful interest in the player and with the contract playing in their favor, their relationship extends until 2023, they have no need to accelerate their progress. Further, Once the lean cows of the pandemic are over, in future markets there could be more teams willing to knock on Sancho’s door, which would mean a bidding war beneficial to the club’s coffers.

Hesitant start

For its part, the protagonist of the soap opera, the season has begun tran tran, with some physical problems that prevented him from playing the final of the German Super Cup against Bayern, which would fall on the Munich side (3-2). While he has starred in the controversy last week, along with Tammy Abraham and Ben Chillwel, his teammates, taking part in the birthday party of the first, breaking anti-COVID rules. England has called him up again and in Dortmund, despite the episode, They wait for you with open arms to hug you and not let you go. At least for now.