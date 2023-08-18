The Thai Police have received the first results of the autopsy of Edwin Arrieta, the Colombian surgeon whose murder and dismemberment the Spanish Daniel Sancho has confessed to, but affirmed that can’t reveal the results yet.

(You can read: They reveal what happened in the meeting between Daniel Sancho and his mother: what did he ask?)

“We have received some autopsy results, which we are examining and we cannot reveal yet,” Suteep Chadakarn, a police officer involved in the investigation of the case, told EFE this Friday from the Koh Phangan police station, an island in southern Thailand where he had place the crime on August 2.

(In addition: Daniel Sancho’s mother spoke after visiting prison: “It has been very difficult”)

The agent reported that They are still looking for parts of Arrieta’s body, and that 8 of the 17 in which he was initially dismembered have been found, although initially the Police had spoken of 15 parts.

“We especially look for them on the beach,” said Suteep Chadakarn.

(Also read: Daniel Sancho’s wedding plan before Edwin Arrieta’s crime: “His partner expected”)

The fact that the Police do not have all the parts of the victim’s body could be hindering the conclusive results of the autopsy, legal sources explained to EFE.

The policeman also added that he still has to “interrogate more witnesses before concluding the case, which is expected to happen this month”, without there being any certainty in this regard.

The completion of the police investigation has generated confusion since on Tuesday the number two of the Thai Police, the media Surachate Hakparn, offered a press conference at the Koh Phangan police station, in which he assured that there is already enough evidence to accuse Sancho of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta and closed the investigation.

(Keep reading: Police question Daniel Sancho again, confessed murderer of Colombian surgeon)

Nevertheless, The Police acknowledged that same day that some important evidence is missing, such as the autopsy of the victim.

For his part, the charge d’affaires of the Spanish Embassy in Thailand, Vicente Cacho, stated this Friday after visiting Sancho in the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, where the Spaniard has been in pretrial detention since August 7. , that the “investigation has not finished”.

“The trial has no date because the investigation has not finished, despite what was said at the press conference,” Cacho told the media gathered outside the prison today.

(Also: Daniel Sancho Case: they reveal a ‘salary’ of more than 112 million that Edwin Arrieta gave him)

Cacho, who accompanied Silvia Bronchalo, Sancho’s mother, in what is the second visit to her son in prison, was referring to the press conference offered by number two of the Thai Police, known as “Big Joke”. .

Edwin Arrieta T-shirt. Photo: Thailand Police.

The Koh Samui Prosecutor’s Office told EFE on Thursday that it had not yet received the report from the Police, which has 83 days for the investigation.started since Sancho entered provisional prison on August 7.

Even if the police closed the case before the 83-day deadline was up, the prosecution could still use the remaining days after receiving the report and also ask for more evidence, before setting a trial date.

(Also read: Thai Police reveals how Daniel Sancho is in jail after strong evidence)

Sancho, 29, has been accused by the Police of premeditated murder after he himself confessed to having killed and dismembered the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on August 2 on the Thai island of Phangan.

(We recommend: ‘Big Joke’, the famous Thai policeman who handles the case of the murder of Edwin Arrieta)

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan, an island near Koh Samui, on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including the sea.

EFE