Exclusive – Jadon Sancho and Manchester United are still in contact despite the canceled summer transfer. At the end of the current season, another attempt to change should be started, wanted by the player and the club.
A month-long back and forth last summer, a deadline set very early by Borussia Dortmund and the refusal of the required 120 million euros by Manchester United – the transfer rumors and reports about Jadon Sancho filled the transfer summer almost on their own. It can be assumed that there will be a repetition at the end of the current season.
Like our English colleagues from 90min UK have learned, Sancho and United are still in close contact. There is still a common interest in moving to England – the 20-year-old would have liked to join the Red Devils this season. BVB set a deadline for August 10, coupled with the demand of 120 million euros. Expectations that this would be a typical bluff to drive up the price turned out to be wrong. At that time, the Bundesliga club was able to turn down very high offers for a service provider for months.
According to reports, United did not want to exceed the limit of 100 million pounds (equivalent to just under 110 million euros). Although preparations had been made for a transfer attack on Sancho since autumn 2019, especially financially, the effects of the corona crisis were simply too persistent.
The fact that there was no agreement between the clubs was also thanks to the behavior of the young Briton. Although he would have liked to move to the island, he was sympathetic in view of the canceled transfer. Something that those in charge in Manchester 90min-Infos liked, after all, this was also a sign of maturity and respect for his club. A strike was never an issue.
Already reported at the beginning of the year 90minthat the current top of the Premier League table is confident that waiting for BVB to buckle will still be worthwhile in retrospect – of that they are still convinced. This time there should be an agreement under 100 million pounds, the omens are good for the club: While Dortmund is in a form crisis and even missing the Champions League does not seem to be excluded, United is playing better and more successfully.
So Manchester is not only a noticeably better choice in terms of sport – Borussia could also be forced to let one or the other player go in order to compensate for a potential lack of income. Also the picture spoke of this possibility, declared a Sancho sale as the most likely consequence. Even if the youngster played much better and more liberated last season than he did in recent months, he is still seen in England as an important reinforcement for the squad.
Sancho himself is said to be very impressed by the United project, which of course continues. Until Edison Cavani was signed, the number seven on his back had been kept free for him. Accordingly, it is not surprising that the contact persists and a summer change becomes more and more likely.