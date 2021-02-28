Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Englishman, Jadon Sancho, the German striker of Borussia Dortmund, achieved a new record, becoming the youngest player in the history of the German Bundesliga to reach 50 assists, after he succeeded in making the first goal in his team’s match against Armenia Bielefeld, which ended with his victory.

3 – zero, from which Sancho also scored from a penalty kick.

Sancho said on his account on “Twitter”: I am proud of this achievement, and more happy to be the youngest player to achieve in this strong tournament «Bundesliga».

Regarding the goal he scored in the same match from a penalty kick, he said: I continue to train to take these kicks, and I think that success in scoring them is a great advantage for any striker, and I am very grateful to my colleague Marco Reus who let me take this kick, even though he is the one who is charged. The first to shoot it in the team.

Sancho, who completes on March 25, 21, had started the season with a difficult start due to his injury, but he improved a lot over the games, returned to his form, scored 7 goals, and made 6 other goals in the various competitions in which he participated with his team in 2021.

It is noteworthy that Dortmund is currently ranked fifth in the “Bundesliga”, and successive important matches await him, which will start tomorrow, Tuesday, directed by Borussia Moenchengladbach, while on March 9, he faces the Spanish team Seville in the return of the 16th round of the Champions League “Champions League”, after Dortmund was He won 3-2 at the Andalusian stadium.