Yesterday, President Sánchez anticipated the traditional Christmas speech of the King of Spain in his appearance after the Council of Ministers. In his balance of the year, in his way of seeing reality, in his boasts and in his complexes that Also appearing among the entourage and the fanfare is a person carrying an immense load and an enormous armor.. Escapes forward are always unpredictable.

As we are already on very familiar dates, I have become tender and familiar and I have started thinking about games that Sánchez could play this Christmas with those closest to him. Perhaps they can serve to provide ideas for the letter to the Three Wise Men from those who have not yet sent it. He liar It’s a perfect game for the president. Maybe we could call this game the change of mind to play it with greater relief and family harmony. He poker He won’t be bad either. To spoil the Monopoly and change its rules, we have already talked about it before. He game of chairs It is also perfect for politics, although the one with the armchairs has always been preferred. A government crisis never hurts.

Who is who It would be wonderful for the president to reflect on certain judicial processes. That sound that the plastic chips make when they fall is very Sanchista, with the discarding and hiding of faces that no longer contribute to the cause. He Twisterformerly called Tangles -a super phenomenal game- can be perfect to improve in the art of contortionism with political allies and perhaps manage to approve the budgets.

He broken phone It is a game that works wonderfully and that has a lot to do with politics as well, and perhaps with some judicial processes that are still underway and that are being revealed little by little or with a trip to Brussels that is pending. He One It is an interesting card game in which you have to run out of money to win. Another clue.

In it Taboo You have to talk about something without naming it. Honey on flakes. There are words that should not be said. Dixit, Pandemic, Virus, Labyrinth, Secret Code or The Forbidden Island There are also some more modern games that could be at the Moncloa this Christmas. Everything is a game deep down. Maybe have a word bingo with tonight’s king’s speech. It’s not a bad idea. Merry christmas.