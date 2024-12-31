A total of68 slopes in perfect condition, 77 skiable kilometers, good snow production and sunny days is what the President of the Government has found, Pedro Sanchezin Cerler (Huesca), a small town of 400 inhabitants located in the heart of the Benasque valley. That has been the face of his visit. The cross is that despite being – publicly known – the fifth time (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018) in the last decade that he has spent his ‘white week’ in this corner of the Aragonese Pyrenees, accompanied by his wife Begoña Gómez, the truth is that it has been his most tense winter vacation.

From the Cerler ski resort – belonging to the Grupo Aramón holding company, which manages four of the seven alpine resorts in Aragon –, videos filmed by skiers where the socialist leader is rebuked by the group of skiers have continued and gone viral. ‘rat’, ‘traitor’, ‘you should be in prison’ or ‘let Txapote vote for you!’. His absence in Valencia to shelter those affected by dana instead of enjoying a Christmas getaway is also ugly.

In the videos that have emerged, you can see the President of the Government descending the most demanding slopes, those of the most experienced skiers, and practicing his favorite sport, snowboarding; leaving the court under the arm or being booed. Criticism of Sánchez has also been directed at the significant security deployment that has shielded his presence on the track and in restaurants in Cerler, located at 1,540 meters above sea level, as well as at the top of the station itself.

The arrival of Sánchez and his wife occurred on the 25th and they left Cerler yesterday, around 11:00 am. In a small municipality –belonging to the Benasque Council, governed by the Popular Party–, this newspaper locates some residents who are dissatisfied with the “disruptions” that a deployment of several escort and security cars represents for them and their peace during the Christmas holidays. . Amaya believes that, however, the alteration refers more to the common steps towards the Tavern, a place located next to the Hotel Casa Cornel, where the president stays during his visits to Cerler since I met him on a school trip at the age of 12, and because the hotel owners decided to cordon off the entrance access. The management of the establishment is quick to clarify that It is a street or ramp next to the hotel “private property”, Therefore, it is “reasonable” that it be closed these days as a parking lot for the president’s security.









Added to the neighborhood criticism is the inconvenience of waiting in line at the slopes or ski lifts due to “the entourage that Moncloa brings” – Saturday and Sunday have been busy days -, the media attention that the visit has attracted or that the hotel has been closed almost exclusively for the president and, apparently, some friends with whom he and his wife would have shared some after-dinner meals. Both extremes are denied to ABC by Javier, general director of Casa Cornel: «The security deployment has not been greater than the one that cuts off the San Jerónimo race in Madrid before the passage of an official car and its escorts. I come from working in a hotel on Gran Vía and this has nothing to do with it. “Everything has gone normally and they have even congratulated us on the promotion of the area.” The tourism entrepreneurs of Benasque also welcome any “positive” impact that is made of the services here for the enjoyment of the snow.

Javier says that “it is not true that the hotel, with 21 rooms, was reserved exclusively for the president. When the reservation was made, on a family and private basis, it was already reported that there were eight rooms with private reservations from other clients. In the end, they coincided with six rooms occupied by other users and part of the bodyguards stayed here and another part, who could no longer fit, had to go to other hotels in the area,” he clarifies.

Insults to the president

The director of Casa Cornel stays away from what happened on the slopes, the insults to the Chief Executive. They are the “true fact of this visit,” say municipal sources.

On the other hand, the workers at Casa Cornel do not hide their discomfort over some comments made about the special treatment of the president in this typical mountain-style building, which dates back to the 12th century, or its property. The establishment borders on the best ratings on tourist platforms for its comfortable treatment. It is currently owned by the three Guirao brothers, José Luis is known for being a renewable energy entrepreneur at Energías de Benasque. His sister is the wife of José Jordana, who was active in the local PSOE.

Furthermore, the circumstance arises that the businessman Carlos Barrabés, personal friend of Sánchez and native of Benasquewas accused of providing the ‘software’ that motivated the case of his wife Begoña Gómez’s professorship at the Complutense University of Madrid. Sánchez has been seen in the Benasque valley entering a Barrabés group store that sells mountain clothing. As an anecdote, the president has been recorded –for example from the Aragonese regional televisionequipped with the blue jacket and mountain pants that he wore in past seasons; the same as the green and yellow outfit that his wife repeats.