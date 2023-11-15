An hour and 45 minutes of speech – and more than 14,000 words – cover many topics, but in Pedro Sánchez’s investiture speech three issues stood out: the danger of the extreme right, the economy and Catalonia. Three pillars that have served Sánchez to lay the foundations for what will be his future Government, which must maintain complicity with the nationalist parties if it wants to exhaust, or at least lengthen, the legislature.

Sánchez’s speech (11/15) versus Feijóo’s (09/26) for big issues In % of words used over the total

Sánchez's speech (11/15) versus Feijóo's (09/26) for big issues In % of words used over the total

Amnesty/Catalonia/ Territoriality 18.5% References to PP and Vox 27% Environment 5.7% Feminism 5.1% Health 2.31% living place 1.82% State Lines 1.6% Family/Conciliation 0.47% Amnesty/Catalonia/Territoriality 43.5% Family/ Conciliation 7.25% Others 5.5% Environment 4.13% Foreign policy 2.8% Health 2.44% living place 1.36% Feminism 0.7%

It was obvious that Catalonia and more specifically, the amnesty, were going to be one of the star topics of the intervention of the acting President of the Government. Almost two out of every ten words that Sánchez spoke at the beginning of the session dealt with this topic that was already hot with Feijóo. In his failed investiture session, the winner of the elections dedicated 43.5% of the little more than 12,000 words on the Catalan question.

References to the ‘procés’, to October 1 and to concord have focused this part of Sánchez’s speech, but the situation in Catalonia has not been the monotheme. The economy, health, the environment, housing and sexual abuse have completed the speech.

Dedicate 27% from his speech to PP and Vox The economy occupies 20.4% At different times He talks about the Catalan conflict during a 18.5% I speak of Amnesty/ Catalonia/ Territoriality up to three times 43.5% Family/ Conciliation 7.25% He questioned the acting Executive at the end 8.1%

But the warnings about the extreme right, which have supported the first part of Sánchez’s intervention, with references to the PP and Vox, but also, for example, to Trump, have been the issue that has taken up the most time in the intervention (more than one in every four minutes, 27%). The economy, 20% of the time, has peppered the discourse, here and there, with references to inequality in society, unemployed people, regional financing or the uncertainty caused by the external situation. And precisely foreign policy, in which Sánchez feels comfortable, has been another of the pillars of his speech.

On several occasions, Sánchez has had to stop his speech to receive applause from the socialist bench (especially when talking about the Catalan issue and in his allusions to the extreme right, the PP and Vox), but also in the face of the shouts and gestures of the opposition parties.

In fact, Sánchez’s allusions to the PP and Vox have been continuous, mainly as a warning about the possibility that the two right-wing parties could have come to power and how different Spain would be if this happened. «We have to choose if we want to continue moving forward, if we make progressive policies or listen to the prophets of hate who want to lock women in kitchens. The right exudes racism, they deny climate change, they despise those who love differently than them, they impose a unique way of being Spanish. “We are as Spanish as you!” Sánchez cried.

Moments when candidates name the leader of the opposition

Moments when candidates name the leader of the opposition

Sánchez questions PP and Vox up to 40 times, but only names Feijóo on two Feijóo named Sánchez at least five times, four of them while talking about the amnesty or the Catalan question Once in the block dedicated to the acting Government

In a tense parliamentary session that culminated more than a week of street protests, the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, has asked the popular deputies for calm on at least a couple of occasions.

Methodology To carry out this information, the candidate’s entire speech has been transcribed and analyzed, taking into account both the initial text of the speech itself, to which this media has had access, as well as all the small changes or expressions added during the speech itself. This manual transcription has been completed with the help of an automatic transcription program. The final result of the analysis, the 14,225 words, is, in any case, an approximate figure. A comparison is made with the same analysis carried out in September for the investiture debate speech of the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo.