

01/08/2025



Updated at 09:47 a.m.





Except for a major surprise, since the territorial renewal process of the PSOE is yet to be concluded, and there will be primaries in some key places such as Aragón or Extremadura, the formation led by Pedro Sánchez is going to undergo a profound mutation in the coming weeks. The change…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only