Feijóo and Sánchez, before the debate this Monday at the Atresmedia studios. Associated Press/LaPresse

At the end of the debate, a scientific team from Atresmedia had to take the program, waterproof it and put it in a frozen chamber waiting, in the coming weeks, to translate what the candidates were saying when they spoke on top of each other and to verify the data that they said, systematically qualified as a lie by one and the other (in Spain there has gone from being scandalized when a politician accused another of lying —”the Spanish do not deserve a government that lies to them”— to being scandalized when it does not). What happened tonight on Monday was like a raw first part, a stupendous but indigestible raw material for the most part, two high-sounding speeches and greengrocers in their most agitated moments; when the two of them spoke at the same time with a vein, and nothing of what they said was understood, we will calmly be surprised that one was saying that he had not forgiven Íñigo Onieva and another answering that people, “even the rich” You have the right to make mistakes.

That said, and about the little that was understood: disastrous night for Sánchez for various reasons. The first is that if you are being told a lie, you cannot say “that is a lie”, especially when you are going to have to repeat it all the time (“that is a lie”, “that is not true”, “that too is a lie”); You have to say that it is a lie and why it is a lie, that is, say what the truth is, but for that you have to bring yourself prepared for the debate: anticipate the lie and have a forceful response ready. Sánchez was neither quick nor skilful, hostage to his regularly made-up face and strangely styled hair, he had answers that he didn’t catch on the fly, he insisted on Feijóo’s sense of humor (up to three times) as if that were funny and, sometimes Despite several outbursts that knocked Feijóo down (his contest for Bildu charges placed by the PSOE and Vox placed by the PP; the sexist violence and its denial by the PP partners; Feijóo and 11-M), he she saw him uncomfortable in general and trusting his smile and his eyebrows with many of his answers; headless strategy. The funniest thing was when he called the candidate, out of his mind, “Feijóo” without the “sir in front”. “But Feijóo!” He said a couple of times. If he finds out that in Galicia he is called little bean we already messed it up

Feijóo did not want the debate, neither this nor any, but perhaps for that reason, to quickly get it out of the way, he began to overwhelm and upset Sánchez’s script, in case he had it. Both are 21st century politicians affected by their extremes who have taken note of what works in populism; that is, you can lie without shame because the one who expresses it with the greatest conviction wins. This policy consists in that, if they have a five in front of them, one has to convince the voter that he is a four and another a three, it doesn’t matter. Feijóo won the debate as he won the first elections in Galicia: uncomfortable if he has to explain why. But nothing matters more in a campaign than that: winning. And he won by several points. So much so that in the golden minute he went from the camera and began to look at a technician who was passing by, like “I’m only interested in this Spanish now.”

