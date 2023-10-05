Pedro Sánchez greets Óscar Puente after one of his interventions at the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

María Jesús Montero, Santos Cerdán and Félix Bolaños assumed the mission after 23-J to lay the foundations and grease the relationship with the partners necessary for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The decision of the acting president and general secretary of the PSOE, once the order from Felipe VI to go to the investiture, to expand the team of negotiators with the entry of Óscar Puente, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro and Hana Jalloul, in addition to the spokesperson for the federal leadership, Pilar Alegría, carries a message between the lines: the projection of other profiles of her trust that, except in specific moments, had not had a national political dimension. Their inclusion in the negotiating commission with the parliamentary groups places them in a preferential position for future movements in the short and medium term, according to various cadres consulted at the different levels of the PSOE, from the leadership to provincial secretaries. And without ruling out any of them in the composition of a new Government, whose remodeling they see as very likely in socialist circles if the investiture were successful.

Puente has regained his status as one of the great assets of the PSOE after his role in the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in which he intervened in Sánchez’s place. “He dismantled him with a forceful, tough performance, but always based on facts and without any disqualification,” Ferraz assesses Puente’s intervention, which upset the PP candidate. Spokesperson for the socialist executive after Sánchez’s victory in the 2017 primaries, in which he was one of the few supports with which the PSOE leader joined from minute one, Puente performed that function for a few months until he chose to focus fully in the management of the Valladolid City Council (2015-2023). His pyrrhic victory on March 28, in which he was the most voted list with an insufficient result compared to the absolute majority of PP and Vox, ended up becoming an argument that Feijóo did not know how to counter. Puente already made it clear in an interview in EL PAÍS that he does not aspire to replace Patxi López, the current socialist spokesperson in Congress. The Basque deputy is not part of the negotiating commission, an absence that Ferraz downplays: “he will have his space, of course.” What has become clear for the moment is that Puente has reinforced with his style the range of PSOE spokespersons with the most prestige. With a plus: a profile of clash with the PP that shielded Sánchez in the investiture. The reaction of the popular party, whose Deputy Secretary of Organization, Miguel Tellado, has come to accuse him of being a “school bully” after the altercation that Puente suffered on a train, has further strengthened Puente. “Not only does Tellado not rectify, but he reaffirms his claim to justify violence and intimidation. This is the worst policy. Mr. Feijóo, stop him without further delay, or say that he shares his words. He has no other option,” the PSOE organization secretary, Santos Cerdán, urged the president of the PP.

Gómez Besteiro is another value that Sánchez has recovered for the cause. In a way he already did it in the general election campaign, in which he starred in a rally in Lugo with the former delegate of the Government in Galicia and debutant – like Óscar Puente – in Congress. Gómez Besteiro resigned in March 2016 as general secretary of the PSdeG because he had ten judicial charges. In 2021 he was free from all investigations while he considered demanding justice responsibilities. The Provincial Court of Lugo dismissed him in February of that year and filed the case. Garañon case about the alleged irregularities in an urban development. The provincial court reproached Judge Pilar de Lara for the fact that the investigation was based on “mere suspicions that do not reach the level of evidence.” The Lugo deputy, who sounds like the probable candidate in next year’s Galician elections, made his debut in Congress with a very symbolic intervention in Galician, as he opened the debate that ended up approving the use of co-official languages ​​in Congress. Sánchez reserves a role for him in the negotiating commission against parties such as the BNG, although it is not ruled out that he also has a role with the other nationalist and independence parties. Alegría explained this Wednesday about the components of the negotiating commission that “some or others will attend depending on the parliamentary group and the issues to be discussed.”

And this is where Hana Jalloul can play a different role with very specific qualities. The Secretary of International Policy and Development Cooperation of the PSOE was Secretary of State for Migration between 2020 and 2021, before her jump into politics as number two of Ángel Gabilondo in the 4-M elections in the Community of Madrid. Her knowledge of her migratory field would position her as an interlocutor for the Canary Coalition: Fernando Clavijo’s party governs the archipelago, which is suffering these weeks from an uptick in the arrivals of irregular immigrants. The PSOE seeks a positive vote, or at least abstention, from the Canarian Coalition, which voted in favor of Feijóo’s investiture, but has opened itself to doing so in Sánchez’s if its demands on pending investments and the management of the island airports. Jalloul also has Sánchez’s approval for his work in the negotiations after which he was named president of the Socialist International last November.

