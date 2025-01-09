Sánchez’s brother arrives at the courts to testify about his contract in the Badajoz Provincial Council

The brother of the President of the Government, David Sánchez, has arrived at the investigating court number 3 to testify as an investigator in the case opened for his hiring in 2017 in the Badajoz Provincial Council. He did it through the garage as requested by his lawyer, Emilio Cortés, who alluded to security reasons due to the rally called by Hazte Oír at the door of the Badajoz court. Judge Beatriz Biedma will also take a statement from the president of the provincial institution and leader of the PSOE in Extremadura, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, as an investigator.

The judge, who accepted a complaint from the ultra pseudo-union Clean Hands based on press clippings and hoaxes, is trying to find out if there were crimes against the Public Administration, the Public Treasury, embezzlement, prevarication and influence peddling in the creation of the organization. position of coordinator of the music conservatories belonging to the Badajoz Provincial Council and the occupation of that position by David Sánchez, who, however, participated in a public call to which nine other candidates opted.

The investigation also tries to clarify an alleged increase in the assets of Pedro Sánchez’s brother of 1.4 million euros, according to journalistic information that Manos Médicas echoed and incorporated into the complaint. However, this enrichment, the origin of which is doubted by the popular accusation, which was even linked to the collection of commissions related to the Koldo case, has been denied by a BBVA report, which attributes 71,000 euros in shares to Sánchez, far from the amount alleged by the pseudo-union.

For its part, the Tax Agency confirmed that the current director of Performing Arts of the Badajoz Provincial Council complied with his tax obligations in Spain during the time he was residing in Elvas, a Portuguese town on the border with Badajoz.

Precisely on Wednesday, the three experts from the Tax Agency who prepared that report and the directors of the music conservatories testified, all of them as witnesses.

Sánchez’s brother’s contract goes to trial promoted by the extreme right through press clippings and hoaxes

This Thursday, in addition to David Sánchez and Miguel Ángel Gallardo, the former director of the Culture area in 2017, Elisa Moriano, will also give a statement; the then deputy of Culture, Cristina Núñez; and the director of Human Resources, Jana Cintas. The rest of those investigated will testify on the 17th.