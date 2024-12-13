The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has urged the Vice President of Melilla, Miguel Marín, to conclude his speech at the Conference of Presidents for taking 20 more seconds of the 10 minutes assessed, justifying himself by saying that “he is not even president.”

This was confirmed to Servimedia by three sources present at the regional summit, which they called “unpresentable.” Sánchez’s “anger” with Marínwho attended as “accidental president” for the operation of the son of the president of the autonomous city, Juan José Imbroda.

All sources consulted have confirmed that Sánchez drew the attention of the majority of regional presidentsalthough those of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; Catalonia, Salvador Illa; and País Vasco, Imanol Pradales, spoke without limit. “He has not dared,” says an autonomous president.

Others, such as Carlos Mazón from the Valencian Community, have been urged to end after 14 minutes of interventionalthough the head of the Valencian Executive justified himself in DANA. The same has happened with that of Castilla-La Mancha, the socialist Emiliano García-Page, who has replied that “prorated” his time for the three years that the Conference of Presidents had not been convened.

The estimated time was 10 minutes and there was a scoreboard visible to all the presidents. At the moment when Marín went over 20 seconds, Sánchez urged him to finish immediately and the Melilla vice president asked him for the same margin that he gave to the rest of his teammates. “You’re not even president,” he replied.. Marín ignored the comment and intervened for two more minutes.