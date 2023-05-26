Pedro Sánchez’s announcements have arrived week after week since the unofficial start of the 28-M electoral campaign, already for the month of February. Even day after day starting in May. The President of the Government has committed million-dollar State investments in matters such as housing, education, health or the elderly. So many that his Podemos partners have come to ironize that “it is a pity that the PSOE leader is not always in the campaign to ask his party for a vote and improve social policies.” All these commitments represent a disbursement of more than 13,000 million public funds, of which half will be distributed in the form of guarantees. But there is a problem. Headquarters in Brussels tighten the screws on Spain to reduce a deficit that, Sánchez’s promises, threaten to increase even more. “They call me a multi-ad man, but we do not advertise, we publish in the BOE,” the Prime Minister defends himself.

February 18 | €2.5 billion Scholarships for a million students

More than two months before the elections, Pedro Sánchez announced in an act of the PSOE in Zaragoza the approval by the Council of Ministers of a game of 2,500 million from which one million students will benefit.

April 16 | Expense to be determined 50,000 Sareb homes available to the public

It was the first big surprise of the pre-campaign of 28-M. During a PSOE event in Valencia, Sánchez announced that he will mobilize 50,000 homes from Sareb, the “bad bank” created in 2012 to rid the financial system of toxic real estate assets, in order to dedicate them to “sustainable rentals.” The cost of this measure is yet to be determined.

April 19 | 4,000 million euros See also Three robbers attacked a dental clinic and carried out millions of rubles Another 43,000 rental properties are added

From 50,000 to 93,000 homes in just three days. On this occasion it happened during an appearance in Congress on the war in Ukraine, relations with Morocco and the EU. “We are going to make access to housing a right and not a problem,” he justified. These new 43,000 properties will be financed with European funds.

April 25 | €1.8 billion Another 20,000 homes on Defense land and aid to the primary sector

The head of the Executive took advantage of his fourth face to face with Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the Senate to redouble his commitment to housing. If ten days earlier the provision of 50,000 Sareb homes for rent had advanced and three days later it raised the figure by another 43,000, in the Upper House it doubled its commitment by promising 20,000 more newly built properties on Ministry of Defense land . On the same day, the Council of Ministers approved a reduction of personal income tax for farmers and ranchers worth 1,800 million.

April 29 | €1.3 billion 45,000 more places in FP

At a PSOE rally in Pamplona, ​​the President of the Government announced an increase of 1,300 million extra for the Vocational Training budget with the aim of creating 45,000 new jobs. With this money, the socialist leader assured that bilingual, digital training, and technology and entrepreneurship classrooms will be increased.

May 5 | €560 million See also Navantia approves the use of Repsol fuels made with waste in ships Robotics and programming education

In another socialist act in Alicante, Sánchez committed 560 million more with a checkbook for Education. The objective is to guarantee the training of 5.5 million primary and secondary students in robotics and programming; finance support and reinforcement activities against school dropout for the most vulnerable or help in the purchase of books and school supplies for more than half a million students.

May 6 | €170 million youth discounts

This time it was in Murcia. The president advanced a 50% discount on Interrail tickets so that all people between the ages of 18 and 30 can travel this summer through Europe. In addition, he announced that to “make it easier for young people to also travel through Spain and get to know all its immense historical and cultural heritage”, the Government is going to approve a 90% discount on trains and buses that depend on the State and 50% for the high speed.

May 7 | cost to be determined Aid for mortgages

From Tenerife, Sánchez reported the granting of a line of ICO guarantees to cover up to 20% of the mortgage for young people up to 35 years of age and families with dependent minors who purchase a first home.

May 11 | €2.190 million See also Petros Sánchez is crowned in the San Silvestre de Murcia and Laura Nicolás revalidates her title Measures against drought

The Council of Ministers approved an extra expense to alleviate the effects of the drought. He did so in the midst of the controversy surrounding the intention of the Junta de Andalucía, governed by the PP, to allow the exploitation of the aquifers of the Doñana National Park for irrigation.

May 14 | 10 million euros Cultural bonus for seniors

“We have to make culture a State policy, each and every one of the autonomous communities, municipalities and of course the Government of Spain,” said Sánchez in Puertollano. He accompanied his message with the announcement that, among other possibilities, those over 65 will be able to go to the cinema for a price of two euros.

May 20 | €580 million Primary care centers

During a rally in Valencia together with the socialist candidate Ximo Puig, the President of the Government announced a new game so that the autonomous communities, which are the ones that have the powers in Health, reinforce primary care with emergency rooms, physiotherapy and radiodiagnosis.

May 21 | €38.5 million Mental health

In an electoral act in Valladolid, Sanchéz advanced a State investment of 38.5 million euros so that the autonomous communities “continue developing and deploying the mental health strategy in the country.”