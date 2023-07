Verifier | Bildu’s support for the labor reform of the Government PSOE-Unidas Podemos

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has reproached Pedro Sánchez that EH Bildu was one of the parties that voted in favor of the labor reform of the Executive in the legislature that has just ended. However, the abertzale formation voted against along with PP, Vox, Esquerra Republicana, PNV, the CUP, UPN, the BNG and Foro Asturias.