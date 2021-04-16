Pedro Sánchez contemplates undertaking another government crisis after the May 4 elections in Madrid if his candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, manages to take over the community executive. The PSOE announced today that the current Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, will be, in that case, regional economic vice president.

Maroto’s name had previously appeared in many pools precisely as a replacement for Gabilondo, but finally Sánchez chose to present the former Minister of Education again at the next electoral appointment, who was on the verge of governing in the two previous appointments, given the hasty of this advanced call, he decided for Isabel Diaz Ayuso at the heat of the motion of censure of his Government partner, Ciudadanos, and the PSOE in Murcia.

Most of the polls indicate that now the popular leader will be very reinforced and will not have problems to govern with Vox. However, the CIS points to a tie between the left and right blocs that makes the Socialists trust that there is still a party.