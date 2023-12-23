The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will travel to Iraq on December 27 and 28, as reported by the Presidency of the Government this Saturday.

This trip is part of the traditional visit of the President of the Executive to missions of the Spanish military that they carry out outside the national territory, as he did last year to Lebanon, and in this case to Iraq.

Since May 24, Spain has led the NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI), under the command of Lieutenant General José Antonio Agüero Martínez, who relieved General Giovanni M. Iannucci, head of the NMI from May 2022. In June, the Defense General Staff (EMAD) reported that 370 Spanish soldiers were deployed in Iraq, part of the NATO mission and the International Coalition's 'Inherent Resolve' operation in the country. The NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI-Iraq) is an advisory and capacity-building and non-combat mission. Its main objective is to help Iraq build its security institutions and achieve more sustainable and effective armed forces so that they are capable of stabilizing the country, fighting terrorism and preventing the return of Daesh. All activities carried out by NMI-Iraq have the consent of the Iraqi government and are carried out in full respect of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In 2022, Sánchez already visited the Spanish troops deployed in Lebanon on December 28, within the United Nations Interim Force Mission for Lebanon (UNIFIL). On that occasion, he was accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to visit the Miguel de Cervantes Base, in the town of Marjayoun, south of Lebanon.

