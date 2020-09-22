The head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will offer this Monday to the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the support of the Armed Forces to try to “bend the curve” of infections in the community, where as of today restrictions have been imposed on the mobility in 37 health areas where 850,000 people live. The Army has already prepared a second phase of Operation Balmis, which involved more than 20,000 interventions throughout Spain during the confinement. In Madrid, the military helped install the Ifema field hospital or the temporary morgue of the Ice Palace, among many other actions.

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, announced last week the “maximum availability” of the Armed Forces to help contain the second wave of infections, resuming the tasks of disinfection of educational centers and nursing homes, the transfer of patients or the assembly of field hospitals, among other measures. As a preventive measure, triage tents have already been installed in the parking lot of the Gómez Ulla military hospital, in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel, to separate patients from covid-19 from other patients.

The Ministry of Defense has made 150 military trackers available to the Community of Madrid, out of the total 2,000 that it has available, and is willing to increase this number, which is complemented by a supply of instructors to train trackers. These media are part of Operation Baluarte, which is coordinated by the military General Health Inspection (IGS), but will become dependent on the Operations Command if Operation Balmis is reactivated.

Defense planned this eventuality before the summer, stockpiling equipment, but it was hoped not to have to start it until well into the fall. The uncontrolled increase in infections in some areas has forced preparations to be accelerated.

At the same time that Pedro Sánchez meets with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Solidaridad union, sponsored by Vox, has called a demonstration in Puerta del Sol, in front of the headquarters of the Real Casa de Correos, where the meeting is scheduled. However, it will not be to protest the restrictions on mobility imposed by the Community of Madrid, as happened on Sunday in the affected neighborhoods, but to ask for Sánchez’s resignation.

