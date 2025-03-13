03/13/2025



Updated at 7:43 p.m.





After a marathon day of nine meetings in less than six hours (discounting the recess), Pedro Sánchez has appeared this Thursday to explain the position of the government regarding the Ukraine War and the Rearme Plan promoted by the European Commission, although without offering many details or concretions.

What the president has done is to point out that the commitment to increase the expenditure in defense does not have to go through Congress and, at the same time, to claim that his plans will not be able to cut “a cent” social spending, the main criticism of its allies. Although at the same time he has admitted that this increase will mean an “effort” for citizens.

«All those things that have to go through Parliament will go through Parliament, how could it be otherwise, and other things that have more to do with the management of the Government of Spain because they will have to be accelerated by the Government of Spain. There is not much more debate in this issue, ”he has tried to settle, after remembering that the sending of troops abroad must have a reward of the Cortes, after that reform is introduced in the time of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero after the Iraq war.

Sanchez has offered this explanation after practically all groups – both the PP as their parliamentary allies – have affected the lack of concretion on government plans to increase defense spending and its intention to carry it out by drawing Congress.









In a neat intervention in which he has presumed the support of Spain to the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, since the invasion of Russia occurred three years ago, and in which he has repeatedly denounced the “neo -imperialism” of Vladimir Putin, the chief of the Executive has requested a peace with “security guarantees” for Ukraine. Among them to prevent a “rearme” from Moscow that can allow you to perpetrate new future invasions.

Asked up to three times for the informants about the concretion in that increase in military spending, the chief of the Executive has not given a clear response, although he has assured that Spain will fulfill the commitment to reach 2 percent of GDP. Something for which this year of NATO has resorted so much, which will take place at the end of June in The Hague, as well as to the possibility of computing in that expense in defense investments in cybersecurity. The first, a certain kick forward until the Atlantic Alliance can eventually define new scales, and the second shows that if the Nordic countries have the Russian threat closer to its Spain border, as a European nation of the South, it faces other problems such as the terrorist threat or the “cyber attacks” also driven by Russia.

The background idea that has moved in its speech is that if during the pandemic those Nordic nations were solidarity with our country, which suffered to a greater extent the impact of the Covid, now it is time that this solidarity undertakes the way back. Sánchez, again without specifying, has assured that it is not about “spending more”, but “better”, that all the United European countries do and that the EU assumes that it must increase their capabilities, amending the path of having “outsourced” their safety. “That is why we applaud the plan of the president of the Europa Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,” who has requested in the Eurocamara to the Member States even reach up to 3 percent of the expenditure in defense.