The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will meet at the end of next week with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The meeting, which will be held at the request of the Asian president within the round of contacts that he has decided to establish to try to reinforce his role as a possible mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine, will be held in Beijing on the 30th and 31st of March.

This was confirmed this Wednesday night by sources from Moncloa after having spent a good part of the day avoiding responding to the media that asked about a striking gap that appeared on the agenda of the chief executive and of which it was only known that it had to do with an international trip. Sánchez and Xi already held a small bilateral meeting at the last G-20 summit held in Bali (Indonesia) in November 2022.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has assessed the news, stressing that “China has a key role in its mediation in the war in Ukraine.” In this sense, Xi Jinping has prepared a twelve-point proposal that he already presented last week to the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, and that he will also present in a conference to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski.

The visit of President Sánchez, which Bolaños described as “very important”, puts in his opinion “in value the weight of Spain in international relations” since, in addition, he will exercise the rotating presidency of the EU during the second semester. Likewise, in statements to Ser, he considered that “from the economic and commercial point of view” it will be “important”, because he will meet with the Asia-Pacific forum and “with leaders and companies that do business in China”. .