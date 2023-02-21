The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will have to appear in Congress to report on the agreements reached at the last bilateral summit with Morocco, especially around the Sahara, and on Spain’s commitments in relation to the war in Ukraine. This was agreed on Tuesday by the board of spokespersons at the request of the PP, whose request has been supported by Vox and Ciudadanos but also by Unidas Podemos, Sánchez’s government partner, and allies such as ERC and the plural and mixed group. The agreement has caused the PSOE to end up also supporting Sánchez’s appearance.

It is still necessary to set a date for this appearance, something that depends on the president’s agenda. In a press conference after the meeting of spokespersons, Cuca Gamarra, from the PP, criticized “the absolute opacity” which, in his opinion, is being the “sign of identity” of the Government in foreign policy. The popular spokeswoman has complained that there is “no communication” from Sánchez with the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, about Spanish aid for the war in Ukraine, a matter that is being carried out “silently” for prevent the differences within the Executive, between the PSOE and United We Can, from being revealed.

The PP has demanded that the president inform Congress of the commitments acquired by the Government in the last high-level meeting (RAN) with Morocco, especially in relation to the Sahara and the opening of customs in Ceuta and Melilla, which remain closed. Gamarra has regretted that the PP knows the information on foreign policy through “the media or allied countries”, a situation that he considers “that is not democratic.”