The Government has already outlined the entire road map in its attempt to settle the espionage crisis and thus move the legislature away from the precipice. After precipitating the dismissal of the director of the CNI on Tuesday and with the commitment also to meet face to face with Pere Aragonès to calm the independence movement, Pedro Sánchez will appear before Congress on Wednesday, May 25, to give explanations about the ‘Pegasus case’. The head of the Executive, in any case, will not do so at his own request, but forced by the opposition groups and even by his usual partners, who joined forces to convene said plenary session.

Unlike the investigation commission, which did not go ahead, the Board of Spokespersons – with the support of all formations except PSOE and United We Can – did approve last Tuesday the extraordinary appearance of the Prime Minister to address the ‘Pegasus case’ . However, the date of the session had yet to be chosen based on the socialist president’s agenda. Consulted with Moncloa, the body of Congress has determined that it will be within two weeks.

Congress must still decide the date for two other sessions that will put Sánchez under significant pressure. The first, another extraordinary appearance to explain the issue of Western Sahara and the restoration of diplomatic relations with Morocco. And the second, the Debate on the State of the Nation, to which the Executive promised to hold after seven years without doing so due to the succession of elections, failed investitures and the pandemic.