The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that he will convene the Conference of Autonomous Presidents before the summer holidays to discuss with them the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of Spain to which the European Commission has given the green light this Wednesday. At a press conference held this afternoon with the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, Sánchez confirmed that next meeting with the regional presidents and stressed that the communities will be the “protagonists” along with the town councils. of European recovery funds.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday its support for Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which is the first step for the country to start receiving 69,500 million euros in grants during the 2021-2026 period. Since last May when the state of alarm expired, several autonomous governments had asked the Prime Minister to convene a new meeting to analyze joint measures against covid-19.

During the harsh confinement of the pandemic last year, Sánchez met telematically with the regional presidents practically every week to analyze the evolution of the disease. Once the confinement was lifted, the President of the Government called another three Conferences of Presidents. On July 31, 2020, the XXI Conference was held in San Millán de Cogolla (La Rioja) and it was when an Interministerial Commission was created, chaired by the Chief Executive, to manage the EU recovery fund.

On September 4, the XXII Conference of Presidents took place to address the return to the classroom in the context of the coronavirus and the situation of the pandemic and then, the Government and the autonomous communities approved to coordinate in the distribution of the covid vaccines -19. The last meeting, number XXIII, was held on October 26 electronically from the Senate, where Pedro Sánchez and four ministers from his Cabinet attended. In it, the government promised that the communities would carry out half of the projects financed by the European recovery fund.