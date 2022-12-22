The Government no longer has the intention of backing down with the controversial reform designed to achieve that, once and for all, a progressive turn is produced in the Constitutional Court. Not even, they point out in Moncloa, in the hypothetical case that the General Council of the Judiciary reaches an agreement on Tuesday and appoints the two magistrates who correspond to it in turn.

If the conservative members of the Council were to get one of the progressives (they point singularly to Enrique Lucas) to support their two proposals, the changes that the chief executive intends to introduce in the laws of the CGPJ and the TC would no longer make sense. At least at this moment.

What led Sánchez to try to change both rules through the express procedure suspended last week by the Constitutional Court was precisely the obstructionist attitude in which the conservative advisers of the governing body of the judges had been embarking for months, until they found out of the intentions of the Executive they had not even put names on the table.

The Constitution is clear in stating that the twelve members of the TC, with nine-year terms, must be replaced four by four every three years. Four are appointed by a three-fifths majority in Congress, another four by an identical majority in the Senate and the rest, two by the Government and two by the CGPJ. But Sánchez found himself last June, when it was his turn to appoint him, with which the Constitutional Court warned him that he would not validate his appointments if they did not arrive together with those of the Council.

The reform, which after the setback of the Constitutional Court, will be raised again in the coming days as a bill for the entire investiture block, reduces, on the one hand, from three fifths to a simple majority necessary for the CGPJ to make its appointments, which neutralizes the conservative vowels. And, on the other, it withdraws from the court the power to validate the appointments. Thus, it is guaranteed that there will be relief.