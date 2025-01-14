A total of 464 delegates will participate this weekend in the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE of Extremadurawhich will take place in Plasencia and seeks to be the “tip of the spear” to gain the trust of citizens and recover local and regional power in the next elections.

The conclave will have its inauguration on Saturday, the 18th, with the presence of the Secretary of Federal Organization, Santos Cerdán, while it will be closed on Sunday, the 19th, by the general secretary of the party, Pedro Sánchez.

The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Extremadura, Manuel Borrego, announced these data this Tuesday in a press conference in which he stressed that the congress takes place after the re-election of Miguel Ángel Gallardo as regional leader.

Gallardo’s leadership is “settled”

In this way, Borrego has pointed out that the Congress takes place at a time in which Gallardo’s leadership is “settled” in the party after the celebration this past Saturday of the primaries in which he has once again been endorsed as the leader of the Extremaduran socialists.

“We are perfectly prepared for continue working with society the project with which we are going to present ourselves in the next regional elections in our region,” stressed Borrego, who has assured that it will be a weekend of “intense work” and “a lot of socialism.”

Thus, in Congress the political lines with which the Extremaduran PSOE will present itself in the next elections will be defined with the aim of obtaining the majority trust of the Extremadurans and, in this way, return to the Board.

Therefore, the more than 460 delegates They will work on the regional presentation, which will include the ideological lines of the party and will address the problems that concern Extremadurans and the solutions that the party is going to put on the table on issues, such as housing, public services or decent work.

The other block of work will be the election of the party’s management bodies, such as the Regional Executive Commission, the people who will represent Extremadura in the Federal Committee and also the members of the Ethics and Guarantee Committee of the PSOE of Extremadura.

“We are aware, and I have to say this, that there are many people outside who are waiting for us. People who will surely never join the Socialist Party, but they are also people, and we are aware, who see in the Socialist Party the sufficient and necessary tool to work so that their lives have a driving force and are an important tool to improve them,” he has highlighted.

It should be noted that the Regional Congress of the PSOE of Extremadura will have a large representation of regional societyas representatives of unions, employers, agricultural organizations or the third sector and who, together with the delegates, will exceed a thousand people.

Presence of Santos Cerdán and Pedro Sánchez

The conclave will be inaugurated on Saturday, the 18th, and will be attended by the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, on a day in which the work committees and the more than 500 amendments presented to enrich the framework document will be debated.

Finally, on Sunday, the party’s governing bodies will be voted on, which will be proclaimed at the closing ceremony, in which the leader of the Extremaduran PSOE, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and the general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, will be present.

The Congress of “many people”

In this sense, Manuel Borrego has highlighted the importance of the event and has said that “it is not only the congress of the PSOE of Extremadura” but it is also the congress of “many people.”

“As I said, many people are waiting for the PSOE to give its best and start working and continue working to regain that trust that we did not obtain a year and a half ago to govern the Junta de Extremadura,” he stated.

Similarly, the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Extremadura has claimed that his party “Today it is more necessary than ever”since we are facing the “worst government of the Junta de Extremadura”, since the president, María Guardiola, is “protected by what Genoa dictates to her.”

“It is a directionless government, which only results in a setback in public policies and also generates political instability inappropriate to the direction that this region needs. For this reason, the PSOE of Extremadura is going to come out this weekend prepared to to gain the trust of Extremadurans again,” he stressed.

Also, and to questions from the media, Manuel Borrego has said that this weekend’s congress will be “cohesion”. “Once we have looked inward, on Monday we began to work outward in the face and hand of the people of Extremadura to form, together, the best project to present ourselves in the next regional elections and let us go with the total strength of a party united and a serious game for Extremadura”, he concluded.

On the other hand, and to questions from the media about the General Budgets of Extremadura (PGEx) for 2025, Manuel Borrego has stressed that the PSOE of Extremadura “will always give stability to this region” and “does its best so that the lives of Extremadurans and Extremadurans are a little better”.

“Now, the person responsible forWhether or not there is a budget on this earth, her name is María Guardiola. The Socialist Party has extended its hand to him from minute zero. The arrogance of the president of the Popular Party, María Guardiola, has meant that she does not sit down with the Socialist Party to reach agreements,” he criticized.

For this reason, he has insisted that he has the opportunity to reach out to the PSOE until the accounts are submitted to a final vote in order to “form a project that improves the lives of Extremadurans” or, on the contrary, “continue with his arrogance and his arrogance”.