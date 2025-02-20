02/20/2025



The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will be next Monday in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, to “reaffirm Spain’s support for Ukrainian democracy” and its president, Volodimir Zelenski. The trip will occur in the middle of the tensions between Zelenski and … US President Donald Trump, who yesterday in his social network, Truth, He called the Ukrainian leader of “dictator”and in the context of the third anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion. It is a summit at European level at which at the moment they have confirmed assistance both the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that of the European Council, António Costa.

Since the war began in 2022 after the invasion of Russia, Sánchez has inequivocally placed on the side of Zelenski. In this period, Sánchez has made several diplomatic actions in defense of Ukrainesingularly during the second semester of 2023 in which he held the rotary presidency of the European Union Council (EU). It was then that he received in early October the president of Ukraine in Granada, during the informal European summit that housed the Andalusian capital, in which he was the first visit to Spain from Zelenski.

Precisely since that month of October, and on the occasion of the Statillo de la Guerra in Gaza after the attacks of Hamas and the subsequent response of Israel, the Spanish president has presumed in many occasions of «Defend International Humanitarian Lawboth in Ukraine and in Gaza ».

On two occasions, Sánchez has visited kyiv, the first one shortly after the conflict broke out, in the spring of 2022, and the second just at the first anniversary of the Russian illegal invasion, in February 2023. The head of the Spanish Executive , even, He intervened before the Parliament of Ukrainewhere he was strongly cheered.

In May of last 2024 it was Zelenski who He visited the Moncloaoccasion when Madrid and kyiv signed a bilateral security agreement. It was at that time the government approved a military aid of one billion euros to kyiv that was hidden from both the Congress of Deputies and the Council of Ministers itself, according to the small partner of the coalition, add. Last January, during the Davos forum in Switzerland, both leaders saw each other again and talked about the eventual process of adhesion of Ukraine to the EU.











